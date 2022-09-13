Vincent Kompany at Burnley: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

During a poor season last year, Sean Dyche was sacked from his long term job at Burnley as the club hoped to stay up.

Mike Jackson took over as caretaker manager but his efforts were not enough to keep the Clarets in the top flight and they suffered relegation down to the Championship.

Over the summer, the club decided to take the club in a bit of a different direction and appointed Vincent Kompany as the club’s manager.

As a result, there has been plenty of change at Turf Moor this summer as the new boss has tried to create his own team that he hopes will be able to fight for promotion this year.

With that in mind, here we take a look at Kompany’s time at Burnley so far.

How has it gone so far?

In general, Kompany’s start to life at Burnley has gone rather well and his side currently sit fifth in the league.

Of their eight league games so far this season, the Clarets have won three and drawn four of their games with only one loss so far showing his side look capable of getting results and seeing games out.

What’s more, Burnley remain in the Carabao Cup and have been drawn against Crawley in the next round which they will be looking at as a rather favourable tie and will be hoping for a cup run this year.

The Clarets face local rivals Preston North End this evening but go into the game on a five game unbeaten streak which they will be hoping to extend and further show their strong start to the season.

What issues does he face?

The only thing Burnley look to have been got by this season, is a high number of draws. Having drawn half of their games at this point hasn’t affected their league position too much but realistically they can’t afford to be drawing instead of winning if they want to be at the top end of the table later this season.

In their most recent draw against Blackpool, Burnley were 3-1 up by the 33rd minute so to come away from games like that with just a point must be disappointing and against both Luton and Hull, they found themselves conceding early in the game.

Therefore, if Burnley want to be pushing up the league they need to make sure they are performing at the best of their abilities from the first to 90th minute.

In terms of his squad though, Kompany’s in a good position having recruited well and got a good amount of depth in his squad which allows for rotation and accounts for injuries.

What’s next?

The immediate aim for Kompany will be to get three points at Deepdale tonight not just to get a victory in his first derby game against Preston but also to prolong Burnley’s unbeaten streak as they go into a game against Bristol City at the weekend.

After the international break, Kompany will need to make sure his squad are evolving into a side that are able to go to games and pick up all three points as games will start to come thick and fast.

Furthermore, you can imagine the boss will be keen for cup runs not just in the Carabao Cup but also when the FA Cup comes around.

With this being Kompany’s first job in English football, he shouldn’t be feeling too much pressure but you can imagine the Clarets finishing in the top six if his first month in charge is anything to go by.