Vincent Kompany admiration of 26-year-old outlined as potential Burnley swoop looms

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is an admirer of Josh Cullen and could yet add the Anderlecht midfielder to his squad by the end of the summer transfer window.

Kompany’s immediate focus this summer has been on strengthening his defensive unit with Luke McNally, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley all signing.

Scott Twine represents good business in the final third, whilst there’s attention turning to the midfielder after Samuel Bastien was signed.

Another midfielder addition hasn’t been ruled out in a recent report from The Athletic, who note how Kompany is a fan of Cullen.

Cullen, 26, is at Kompany’s former club Anderlecht.

The midfielder progressed through the West Ham academy and had loans with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic as he made his way in the EFL.

His move to Anderlecht coincided with Kompany returning to the club after his playing career at Manchester City came to an end.

Across two seasons, Cullen has made 71 appearances and scored one goal for Anderlecht.

Ashley Westwood’s long-term injury had left only Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill available to Kompany as senior central midfield options, with the new season beginning at the end of this month.

Bastien’s arrival has given him another option, though, with Burnley heading to Huddersfield on the opening weekend of the season.

The Verdict

Cullen is someone that Kompany knows well and he could be a really shrewd addition at Burnley if they hit the gas and sign him.

Burnley’s squad is taking shape nicely at this stage, but it could do with another midfielder to follow Bastien into the club.

Whether that’s going to be Cullen remains to be seen, but his quality shows that the club are fishing in the right holes.

An addition of that quality would be another step in the right direction with this summer’s recruitment.

