Vincent Kompany has addressed Wout Weghorst’s future at Burnley.

The Dutchman has spent the season out on loan away from the Clarets.

The striker is currently at Old Trafford as part of Erik ten Hag’s side, having made the switch from Besiktas during the January transfer window.

While Weghorst has already earned a League Cup winners’ medal with the Red Devils, it is now looking apparent that he will return to Turf Moor when the Premier League season ends later this month.

Does Wout Weghorst have a future at Burnley?

The Burnley boss has joked that he doesn’t want Weghorst to have too good of an end to the season due to United reaching the FA Cup final, where they will play his former side and their rivals Manchester City.

However, he has opened the door to him having a future with the Clarets.

The 37-year-old has urged him to end the campaign on the best note possible ahead of talks with the player upon his return from Old Trafford.

“The most important thing is for him to finish the season on a high but that’s a tough one for me to say obviously,” said Kompany, via the Daily Mail.

Weghorst has scored just two goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for Man United since making the mid-season switch back to English football.

Both goals came outside of the Premier League, where he has yet to find the back of the net.

His last goal came in a 4-1 win in the Europa League against Real Sociedad in early March.

However, he did score in the team’s penalty shootout victory over Brighton in the FA Cup final, and has remained an important part of Ten Hag’s squad despite his poor return in front of goal.

Could Wout Weghorst play a role in Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side next season?

Weghorst has received a lot of criticism for his lack of goals while with United.

But his overall performance levels have been solid and he could certainly do a job in the Premier League for Burnley if needed.

However, the Clarets would be better off cashing in on the 30-year-old this summer and focusing on finding other targets to play up front in the team.

His lack of goals is still just a big concern and he doesn’t do quite enough off the ball to make up for this big deficiency in his game.