Villarreal join Everton, Leicester and Newcastle in pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace

Villarreal are the latest club to show interest in Nottingham Forest talent Brennan Johnson, as per a report from The Independent.

The Spanish outfit, who will face major competition for the frontman’s services, added from the Championship last season, with Arnaut Danjuma arriving from Bournemouth in the summer.

Johnson, who was subject to several rejected bids from Brentford in January, has now been offered personal terms by the London club.

Everton, Leicester and Newcastle United also remain interested in a move for the exciting forward, and it would be no real surprise to see the interest continuing to accumulate as summer nears.

Scoring 15 goals and contributing with nine assists in 42 Championship outings this season, the Forest star has excelled in his first season in the second-tier.

During the last campaign, the 20-year-old spent the year on loan with Lincoln City, registering 10 goals and 12 assists as he helped guide the Imps to the play-offs.

The verdict

Attracting the attention of several Premier League clubs throughout the campaign, Villarreal’s interest represents the first top-flight club from outside of England to be an interested party.

Johnson’s rise to the star he is becoming has been excellent to see in the Championship this season, with the 20-year-old impressing in a number of different roles.

Johnson has been tasked with operating on the wings, as a number 10 and as a striker, with the young attacker thriving no matter of what has been required from him.

Cooper has grown a reputation of aiding the development of young players, with Johnson certainly fitting that category, and whilst he was impressing prior to the Welshman’s appointment, he has hit new levels since.