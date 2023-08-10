Highlights Aston Villa's Cameron Archer's future is uncertain as the club is considering a potential sale before the transfer window closes.

Middlesbrough may have a chance to sign Archer, but it could cost them £15-20 million, a price they might find difficult to afford.

Boro's opening league defeat highlights their need for a stronger attacking presence, and signing Archer could be a good move if they lose Chuba Akpom.

The future of Cameron Archer is once again up in the air.

It was initially believed that the forward would remain at Aston Villa for this season, with Unai Emery planning to include him in his first team squad.

However, it is now being reported by the Athletic that the Premier League side are considering a sale of the striker with the window set to close in just a few weeks.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the last campaign out on loan with Middlesbrough, where he proved an important part of Michael Carrick’s squad.

Archer scored 11 and assisted six goals from 20 appearances in the Championship, helping the team earn a fourth place finish in the table.

Boro were unable to secure promotion via the play-offs, leading to Archer’s return to Villa Park.

Could Cameron Archer sign for Middlesbrough this summer?

Carlton Palmer believes this sudden change in stance from Villa offers Boro some hope that a deal can be struck.

However, he has predicted that any deal will likely cost in the region of £15 to 20 million, which could prove too steep a price for the Championship side to pay this summer.

“Aston Villa and Unai Emery have done a U-turn concerning the future of the forward,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Villa had initially said he was not for sale and that he had a part to play at Aston Villa in the future.

“But now they’ve said they’re willing to listen to offers.

“Maybe that’s just due to the fact they’ve done a lot of business in the summer.

“He’s a very talented forward and there will be a lot of suitors for Archer.

“He’s under contract for another four years, so the club’s in a strong position.

“Villa will want £15 to 20 million, but this does give a glimmer of hope for Middlesbrough.

“They obviously haven’t got the money to pay for him, but should they lose [Chuba] Akpom with Luton still looking to sign him then they may have the funds to replace him.

“So it gives them a glimmer of maybe being able to bring Archer back, who had a successful second half of the season at Middlesbrough.”

Middlesbrough suffered a home defeat to Millwall in their opening league clash of the new term.

A 1-0 loss to Millwall gave Boro the start they would’ve wanted to avoid, with Carrick’s side lacking the same attacking edge compared to last season.

Up next for Boro is a trip to face Coventry City on 12 August.

Should Middlesbrough pursue a move for Cameron Archer?

If Boro want to compete for promotion this year then they need to show some greater ambition in the transfer window.

Morgan Rogers has arrived as the big new attacking player in the squad, but he is more suited to the role out wide that Aaron Ramsey occupied in the second half of last season.

He played in the central role on Saturday, ahead of Matt Crooks instead of Chuba Akpom, and Boro looked worse than before as a result.

Losing Akpom to a transfer would be a huge blow, but using those funds to sign Archer would be good business.