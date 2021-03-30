Villa set to battle Arsenal, Leeds and West Ham for EFL talent

Aston Villa have reportedly joined Arsenal, Leeds United, and West Ham United in the race for teenage Bournemouth winger Ajani Burchall.

The 16-year-old rejected a scholarship deal from the Cherries earlier this year, which appears to have put a number of top flight clubs on red alert.

Arsenal, Leeds, and West Ham are understood to be keen to snap up Burchall when his Bournemouth contract expires in the summer and, according to Football Insider, Villa have now joined the race.

The report claims that the Villa Park outfit have registered their interest in the Bermudian ahead of a potential summer deal.

Despite still being at school, Burchall made his debut for Bournemouth earlier this season – becoming the third-youngest player to represent the club when he came off the bench against Huddersfield Town in December.

The Verdict

It seems the race to sign Burchall in the summer is really hotting up with Villa the latest side to register an interest.

With Premier League clubs circling, you feel it is very unlucky that the 16-year-old will change his mind about his future and pen a new Bournemouth deal.

The Cherries will be due some sort of compensation but seeing a talented young winger leave – particularly one generating this sort of interest – will undoubtedly be a blow.

Burchall has some very appetising options, so it’s going to be very interesting to see the next step he takes in his career.

A big club like Arsenal is going to be difficult to beat in the race for the 16-year-old but the likes of Villa may be able to guarantee him more of a chance in the first team.