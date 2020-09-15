Villa, Palace and Leeds target addresses potential summer EFL exit

Norwich City winger Emi Buendia has revealed he is hoping to return to the Premier League and is pleased with the links to Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United but claimed he’s happy to give his all for the Canaries.

Norwich were relegated from the top flight last season but amid that disappointment, Buendia still managed to showcase his talent.

The Argentine scored once and added eight assists in his first season in the Premier League and appears to have turned the heads of a number of top tier sides, with Villa, Palace, and Leeds all reportedly interested.

The transfer window slams shut next month so there is still time for him to secure a desired move back to English football’s promised land and speaking to the Press Association’s Nick Mashiter, he provided a breakdown of the situation.

He said: “From the first day, I have been happy with the relationship with [Norwich]. They understand my situation and they know my dream is to be in a Premier League team.

“I’m still here, I will fight for the team but if a very good offer for me arrives they are open. We’ll decide what’s best for everyone.”

On the interest of the likes of Villa, Palace, and Leeds, Buendia added: “Until the day I leave the club I will fight for them. I’m thinking about playing well and helping the team. My head is here.

“I see clubs are interested in me. I love to hear that because it means Premier League teams want to get me in their team. I’m happy with that.”

While cashing in on the 23-year-old this summer would likely see them make a huge profit on the £1.3 million they paid Getafe for him two years ago, holding onto the winger could be huge for their promotion hopes.

He was sensational for the Canaries in their last season in the Championship – scoring eight times and adding 12 assists as they went up as champions.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Norwich City matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 What was the score when Norwich faced Liverpool away in August? 4-0 loss 4-1 loss 3-0 loss 3-1 loss

The Verdict

It’s great to hear Buendia speak so openly and honestly about his desires and his current situation.

On the back of these comments, it seems a bit of a win-win for Norwich, who can either cash in on him for a big profit or keep hold of a very talented player still willing to help them fight for promotion.

That said, it’s a little bit of a come and get me plea to the Premier League sides linked with the winger. It’ll be interesting to see if any of them act on it.