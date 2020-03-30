‘Vile human’ – Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley issues scathing verdict on significant figure

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley has labelled the President of the United States Donald Trump as a ‘vile human’ as he showed off the increased ratings as a result of his daily White House briefings.

In a thread of tweets, Trump boasted of the increased viewership on several US news networks amid the current Coronavirus pandemic that is causing havoc and panic across the globe.

This outburst of numbers from Trump seemingly did not sit well with Lolley, who often voices his opinion on public affairs matters on social media, with the winger dubbing Trump as ‘mentally unhinged’ and as a ‘vile human’.

He’s mentally unhinged. Vile human https://t.co/IegGoklVCH — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) March 30, 2020

Trump’s tweet has sparked over 68,000 responses since going live yesterday.

Meanwhile, on the pitch it has been a fruitful campaign for Lolley at the City Ground with the player notching eight goals and six assists as Sabri Lamouchi’s side look to gain promotion.

The Reds currently occupy fifth spot in the Sky Bet Championship table, and their main hope of promotion now looks via the play-offs, as they sit ten points adrift of second place West Brom.