Highlights Rotherham United could face relegation from the Championship.

Viktor Johansson excels as Rotherham's top goalkeeper.

Sheffield United may target Johansson as a solution to their goalkeeper struggles in case of relegation.

Rotherham United are once again languishing near the bottom of the Championship table.

The Millers are known for being a ‘yo-yo’ club, having either been in a relegation battle towards the bottom of the Championship or fighting near the top of League One for promotion.

That trend is continuing this year, with Rotherham currently bottom of the Championship.

One player that has been a regular throughout the last few seasons is Viktor Johansson.

But if things go wrong for Rotherham at the end of the season, it may be the last he is seen is a Rotherham shirt.

Johansson has been a great servant for Rotherham

Having started out in his home nation of Sweden at Hammarby, Johansson made the move to England with Aston Villa.

In 2018, he moved across the midlands to Leicester City, but failed to make a senior appearance for the club.

After being released by the Foxes in the summer of 2020, Rotherham then signed him in September 2020 after being promoted back to the second tier.

Since his arrival in Yorkshire, Johansson has slowly made himself Rotherham’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Having featured in just under half of Rotherham’s league games in his first season, he would then go on to feature in just over half of their league games the following season, in League One.

But it was last season, the 22/23 campaign, that is Johansson’s best season to date.

He cemented himself as Rotherham’s No.1, being a key player in Rotherham’s survival as the Millers finished in 19th place, six points clear of the relegation zone.

He kept 11 clean sheets in 43 Championship games, his best season as a professional to date.

Viktor Johansson Rotherham stats (league only, as of 21/02/24, as per FotMob) Season League Appearances Clean sheets 23/24 Championship 33 3 22/23 Championship 43 13 21/22 League One 26 11 20/21 Championship 21 4

His performances attracted interest from Leeds United in the summer, who at the time had just been relegated from the Premier League. But Rotherham managed to keep hold of him.

Sheffield United move may be on the cards

Johansson once again gained interest, this time in the January window from the Premier League’s bottom club, Sheffield United.

It was revealed by Rotherham boss Leam Richardson that Johansson expressed his desire to stay at the club in January, despite interest from the Premier League and Europe.

However, if Rotherham do get relegated, Johansson’s stance on staying will surely change given he's statistically been amongst the best in the Championship recently. A Sweden international, Johansson has shown that he is too good for League One across the last season-and-a-half.

A drop to League One would be poor for Johansson’s career, and if Sheffield United came back in for him, it would be a move that would suit all parties.

Sheffield United’s weak defence has been highlighted many times this season, having conceded 65 goals in 25 games in the top flight.

Wes Foderingham has been their No.1 goalkeeper but has been far from convincing. They did sign Ivo Grbic from Atlético Madrid in January, but he has only made one appearance so far.

With Foderingham’s and third-choice keeper Adam Davies’ contracts expiring in the summer, the Blades will more than likely be on the lookout for a new keeper, with relegation to the Championship almost a certainty.

With one year left on his deal, it may be an appropriate time for Rotherham to cash in and the player to move on, especially if they are relegated.

If they go down, Johansson will more probably want to leave, and it would be totally understandable.