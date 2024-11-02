It must seem like a lifetime ago to Coventry City fans that Viktor Gyokeres was firing in the goals on a weekly basis for the Sky Blues.

The sensational Swede netted 38 league goals over two full seasons in the Midlands before moving to Portugal to join Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2013, and has been tearing it up in Europe ever since.

With 41 goals in the Primeira Liga from 42 matches, the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has been attracting interest from clubs all across Europe of late, with Premier League Champions Manchester City the latest to be linked.

With that in mind, we took a look at the front man’s weekly wage at Sporting Lisbon - using estimates from Capology - and how they compare to his time with Cov, when he was one of the most feared strikers in the second tier.

Viktor Gyokeres’ weekly wage at Coventry City

Having borrowed the forward from Albion for the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign, City made him theirs over that summer, with the club preparing for their second season in the Championship following promotion from League One.

Mark Robins’ side were said to have paid £1 million for the forward - a fee that looks better and better with each passing day - with a three-year contract being signed to tie him down to the club for the foreseeable future.

Gyokeres league goals by season, as per Transfermarkt Season League Goals 24/25 (As of 30/10/24) Primeira Liga 12 23/24 Primeira Liga 29 22/23 Championship 21 21/22 Championship 17

Looking back, Gyokeres was on peanuts compared to a number of his teammates at the time, with Capology estimating that he earned £3,462 per week while with the club, equating to £180,000 a year.

With fellow striker Martyn Waghorn reportedly on £10,385 for every seven days worked and Callum O’Hare earning £10,000, it shows just how far down the list the Swede was when it came to the payroll, although he will have been earning plenty from goal bonuses during his two years.

Viktor Gyokeres Sporting Lisbon weekly wage

After ripping the Championship to shreds for two seasons straight, Gyokeres soon made the reported £20 million move to Portugal in the summer of 2023, with his reputation growing by the week.

Having signed a five-year contract with the club, Gyokeres now reportedly earns over 10 times what he was at Coventry, with his weekly wage said to be €46,154, which equates to a figure in the region of £38,000.

Over the course of a year, the Swede is set to earn a whopping €2.4 million while with then Portuguese giants, while goal bonuses seem to be something of a weekly addition, such is his form in hitting the back of the net.

The forward is only topped by homegrown talent Francisco Trincao within the Sporting squad in terms of money earned from Monday to Sunday, with the winger reportedly on €75,000 each week, after moving from Barcelona last year.

Overall, it is quite the rise for Gyokeres since his EFL days, and with plenty of clubs reportedly sniffing around, the money he earns is only likely to rise in the seasons to come, with Sporting set to have a bidding war on their hands before too long.