The transfer saga regarding Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres could be about to come to an end in the very near future.

After his 21-goal, 12-assist season in 2022-23 for the Sky Blyes, Sweden international forward Gyokeres is one of the most sought-after players in England this summer with a move to a top European league very much expected.

The likes of West Ham, Everton, Wolves, Burnley amongst other Premier League outfits have been looking into a move for Gyokeres, who has one year remaining on his contract, but it is a club from mainland Europe who are making the biggest move.

What is the latest on Sporting CP's move for Viktor Gyokeres?

Despite plenty of Premier League interest in Gyokeres, the club that has made the biggest play for his services are Sporting CP, who will be contesting UEFA Europa League football next season as they finished fourth in the Primeira League in Portugal.

There has been plenty of back and forth in the media regarding Sporting's interest, with Coventry owner Doug King coming out and saying that if they do indeed cash in on the Swede then it will be on their terms.

It does look as though the two clubs are edging closer to an agreement though as Portuguese publication Record - via Sport Witness - have detailed a meeting that has apparently taken place between the Sky Blues hierarchy and Sporting director of football Hugo Viana.

Coventry are understood to be 'pleased' with the offer that Viana presented for them for Gyokeres, with the report stating that Sporting will go to a maximum of €20 million (£17.1 million) for the 24-year-old.

That is below Coventry's expected asking price of around £25 million for Gyokeres, but they may have to settle for less unless Sporting are potentially offering add-ons and a sell-on clause too.

What has Viktor Gyokeres said regarding his Coventry City future?

Gyokeres has always stayed tight-lipped about his future at the CBS Arena - that is until last week when speaking to the Swedish press.

“I only have one year left on the contract, so considering that, it’s quite a lot,” Gyokeres said of Coventry's apparent valuation.

"There are a number of clubs that are interested and Coventry surely want what they want.

"Then you have to take it accordingly and see when the club feels satisfied.

"But I hope that the club can also think about what I want and what I feel for, and not just about who pays the most.”

“I could have gone last winter but chose to stay. The club wanted me to stay the whole season.”

“I hope you (Coventry) can cooperate now that the season is over and that you don’t just think about the money, but think about me and my career.”

“I have been there and had two good seasons and feel like trying something new now. I hope it can be resolved.”