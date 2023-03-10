Viktor Gyokeres’ toughest test yet may arrive as Coventry City take on Hull City duo: Opinion

Coventry City welcome Hull City to the CBS Arena on Saturday in pursuit of a fifth win in their last six games in the Championship.

Viktor Gyokeres has a way to go in aiming to catch Chuba Akpom at the top of the scoring charts, currently trailing the Middlesbrough forward by four.

The Swede has been untouchable at times in recent weeks, scoring five in as many games including a brace at Huddersfield Town last weekend.

But he may have his work cut out with the way that Liam Rosenior has unrecognisably changed Hull City’s defensive process for the better.

Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin have built a tremendous understanding at the heart of defence and some of the numbers are mind-blowing compared to how the Tigers’ rearguard was performing before Rosenior’s arrival.

In the opening 18 games of the season when Hull were playing under Shota Arveladze and then the temporary leadership of Andy Dawson, they conceded 35 goals, 1.94 goals against per game, and had the worst defensive record in the division by seven goals, picking up points at 1.11 points per game.

In the 17 league matches that have followed Rosenior’s return to the club the Tigers have conceded only 13, 0.76 goals against per game, have the second best defensive record in the league for that time period, only bettered by Burnley who have played one game fewer, yielding 1.47 points per game.

Furthermore, what is possibly the most impressive detail of the turnaround is that Rosenior has managed to do it, for the most part, without using players that were not already at the club when he got there.

The only defensive addition that arrived in the January transfer window was Karl Darlow, and he has only played in the last two games since arriving on loan from Newcastle United.

Rosenior deserves so much credit for the impact he has had on the backline, had they continued conceding at the rate they were before he arrived, relegation would be a very realistic possibility and yet the Tigers have gone on to at one stage make a play-off push look possible to supporters.

Hull have kept five clean sheets in their last seven league outings with Jones and McLoughlin at centre back and it will be fascinating to see how they match up against one of the form players in the division in Gyokeres.

The Swede will likely be facing some much tougher defensive units in the Premier League next season and Hull’s watertight rearguard will provide an intriguing test for him after such an encouraging run.