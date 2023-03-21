Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres has offered a potential hint as to his future at the club, admitting that he aims to play in a higher division than the Championship.

The Swedish international is having a fine season in the Championship once again this season and with his contract set to expire in 2024, Coventry City are very keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Indeed, a recent CoventryLive report suggested it was one of Doug King's priorities at the club.

Furthermore, another article from CoventryLive claimed that the club were in fact in negotiations with the Swedish international with regards to a new deal and extending his stay at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Whilst that report will have given Coventry City supporters cause for optimism that they can keep Gyokeres, comments made during the international break may be a call for pessimism.

Indeed, whilst away with Sweden, Gyokeres told Aftonbladet (translation via SportWitness): "It has gone well and felt good for me,"

“I have scored some goals and assists, and we have won most of the games. Of course you want to play in the best leagues.1

“But you have to take it after the season, now I just try to focus on Coventry and try to go up with them. But it is clear that I aim higher.

“Of course it would be nice to play there (the Premier League), but I don’t think about it too much. I can play in some other leagues too.”

These comments will certainly not discourage the Premier League sides that have been linked with him of late.

Indeed, the 18-goal and counting striker has been linked with both Everton and Leeds United in the past.

Everton, for example, were linked with a swoop for the Swedish forward during the January transfer window, and Leeds United are said to be eyeing a summer move for the Coventry man.

The Verdict

It really is anyone's guess as to what will happen with regards to Viktor Gyokeres' Coventry City future this summer.

Based on his talent, he clearly deserves to test himself at a higher level, and it sounds as though he has the ambition to do that, too.

Coventry City could still go up via the play-offs of course, which would be the a nice scenario for all parties I'm sure, but there is a good chance that doesn't happen.

Even despite talks of a new deal recently, I really can't see Gyokeres putting pen to paper if the club remain in the second tier this season.

In that case, Coventry may well cash in on him this summer.