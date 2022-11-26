Viktor Gyokeres’ situation at Coventry City amid interest: What do we know so far? What is the latest?

Coventry City have bounced back from a poor start to the Championship season and find themselves in a position to push for the playoffs.

A disrupted campaign due to off-field drama no doubt impacted matters on the pitch, but manager Mark Robins has been able to get his team focused and pushing up the table.

They won four straight games coming into the World Cup break, keeping four clean sheets in the process allowing them to dream of a playoff push in the second half of the season.

Being able to do so will mean keeping hold of their key players, with Viktor Gyokeres being the most important with his nine goals proving to be the difference maker on more than one occasion this season.

However, his good form has attracted the interest of several sides in the top flight, which will no doubt continue while his form remains to be impressive.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the 24-year-olds future earlier on in the season, with the Sky Blues holding firm and, according to sources close to FLW, suggesting it will take at least £15m to sign the forward. Whether that fee has increased or not is unknown, but you’d expect the January transfer window and his form leading into the winter transfer period will add a significant percentage to that.

Earlier this week, FLW revealed that Coventry are set to offer Gyokeres a new lucrative long-term contract to fend off interest from clubs in the top flight.

The same report revealed that Crystal Palace, Southampton, Everton and West Ham were among the top-flight clubs considering a move for the Sweden international in January.

However, sources informed FLW that Coventry will try to fend off interest from elsewhere by tying him down to a new long-term deal at the start of next year.

The Sky Blues striker’s current contract runs until 2024 but he will be offered an extension that includes a substantial pay rise.

It doesn’t guarantee the star forward will sign the new contract but at least the Sky Blues are putting measures in place to protect one of their best players. Should he turn the deal, it will give them a clear indication of their next steps if a bid materialised.