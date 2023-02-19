Viktor Gyokeres shares message with Coventry City supporters after netting in win over Rotherham

Viktor Gyokeres has taken to Instagram to share a message with Coventry City’s fans following his side’s showdown with Rotherham United in the Championship.

The Sweden international helped his side secure all three points on their travels by scoring in the closing stages of this fixture.

Gustavo Hamer and Gyokeres both tested Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson in the first-half while Jordan Hugill’s header was saved by Ben Wilson.

Coventry opened the scoring immediately after the break as Jamie Allen slotted an effort past Johansson after receiving the ball from Jake Bidwell.

Rotherham striker Conor Washington’s strike was blocked before Coventry secured victory in stoppage-time.

After being teed up by Hamer, Gyokeres produced a clinical finish to put the game out of reach for the Millers.

As a result of this victory, Coventry moved level on points with West Bromwich Albion who are set to take on Watford tomorrow evening.

The Sky Blues’ focus will now switch to their upcoming clash with Sunderland which is set to take place on February 25th.

Following his side’s latest win, Gyokeres opted to reflect on this clash by sharing a short message on Instagram with the club’s supporters.

Gyokeres posted: “Back to back wins & goals.”

The Verdict

This particular triumph could turn out to be a significant moment for Coventry as they are only four points adrift of the play-off places and will be determined to secure a top-six finish later this year.

In order to achieve this goal, the Sky Blues will need Gyokeres to maintain his fitness as he is a stand-out performer at this level.

As well as finding the back of the net in yesterday’s win over Rotherham, the striker also registered two other shots on target and completed 15 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.10.

Having provided 18 direct goal contributions in the Championship for Coventry this season, Gyokeres will unquestionably be confident in his ability to cause issues for Sunderland next week.

By defeating the Black Cats at the Coventry Building Society Arena, the Sky Blues could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage over the course of the coming weeks.

