It could have been a transfer saga that lasted a lot longer, but Coventry City have finally seen their talisman Viktor Gyokeres move on to pastures new.

The Sky Blues brought the 24-year-old in two years ago from Brighton for just £1 million and since then he has come on leaps and bounds, scoring for fun and attracting attention from elsewhere.

And with just one year remaining on his contract at the CBS Arena, Coventry have now cashed in on Gyokeres as he heads to Portugal to play in the UEFA Europa Leahue for Sporting CP.

What are the details of Viktor Gyokeres' transfer to Sporting CP?

As expected, Coventry are receiving a club-record fee for the Sweden international, who plundered in 21 goals last season and also notched 12 assists as well.

After weeks of negotiations, Sporting and the Sky Blues finally came to an agreement which the Coventry Observer report as being a guaranteed £20 million, surpassing Robbie Keane's move to Inter Milan in 2000 which saw them bring in £13 million.

There is add-ons though which could see the final figure increase, and a chunk of the fee will go to Brighton as a sell-on clause.

And even though he will now be focused on impressing in the Portuguese capital, Gyokeres though has not departed Coventry without addressing the fans...

What has Viktor Gyokeres said to Coventry City fans following transfer exit?

With Gyokeres now a confirmed Sporting player, he has taken the time to record an emotional message to Coventry fans in the wake of his departure from the Sky Blues.

"Where to start? It's been a fantastic journey the last two-and-a-half years with Coventry City," Gyokeres said.

"We've been through a lot of different challenges and I just think we stick together all the time as a family, both players, staff and of course the fans and everyone else around the club.

"And I think we showed that especially last season where we had a very difficult beginning where we couldn't play any home games and we were bottom of the table and we still believed in our goals that we had to make the play-offs and worked really hard together and got the support from the fans and in the end we made it and then made it all the way to the final as well.

"Of course we didn't win as we all wanted and as we all dreamed of doing, but that's life.

"I'm just really grateful for all the memories we made together and the friends I made in Coventry and the support from the fans, it's been unbelievable - the Sky Blue army is something special and something that I will never forget.

"I just wanted to say thanks for all the support that I got from the gaffer, Aidy (Viveash), Dennis (Lawrence), the help from Richard and Vinny and everyone else around the club, the players - it's been fantastic and I can't thank you enough for the time I've had with you and I think it's best if I stop doing this video message before I start to cry.

"It's been amazing, so I just wanted to wish you all the best in the future and I hope I see you somewhere in the future - thanks for everything."