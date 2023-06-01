Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have given their reaction to Coventry City’s play-off final defeat.

The pair combined for the Sky Blues’ goal in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

But a penalty shootout loss consigned the club to another season in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side had done extremely well to reach this stage of the season, but Fankaty Dabo’s missed penalty handed the Hatters a place in the Premier League.

What has Gustavo Hamer said about Coventry’s play-off defeat?

The midfielder has posted to social media his message to Coventry supporters following the loss to Luton.

Hamer was unable to finish the clash on Saturday, coming off with an injury in the very late stages of the game.

He expressed his disappointment with the result, but thanked the fans for their support through the long campaign.

Gyokeres agreed with the sentiment with his response in the comments, including a handshake emoji in reply to the Dutchman’s post.

“We are gutted that we didn't get the result that we wanted on Saturday after a great season,” wrote Hamer, via Instagram.

“I am devastated that I had to leave the pitch injured and that my 22/23 ended the way it did.

“Thanks for the unbelievable support the whole season.

“We will come back stronger next time.”

Coventry earned their place at Wembley with a fifth place finish in the Championship table.

A 1-0 aggregate victory over Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough in the semi-finals booked their place in the final against Luton.

Despite going 1-0 down in the first half, Hamer’s strike brought Robins’ side level before extra time was needed.

The two teams couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes, leading to the shootout that ended Coventry’s promotion hopes.

What does the future hold for Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer?

The pair are widely recognised as Coventry’s two star players, with speculation mounting over their future with the club.

It is very possible that both depart this summer now that their place in the Championship has been confirmed for next season.

It would be a big blow to lose one, let alone both, of these players so it could be a very important transfer window ahead at the CBS Arena.

The duo are first and fourth in the squad for minutes played in the league this season, with them both combining for 30 goals and 20 assists in this Championship campaign.