Viktor Gyokeres provides update on his Coventry City future amid Fulham, Middlesbrough and Burnley links

Viktor Gyokeres has been a key part of Coventry City’s side this season with the player having scored 17 Championship goals and contributed five assists for the Sky Blues this season.

Recently Football League World brought you a report that Middlesbrough, Fulham and Burnley are all teams interested in acquiring the services of the player this summer which comes as no surprise after the season he’s had.

Mark Robins is keen to keep hold of his player as he aims to push for promotion with his team next season. However, with the 23-year-old under contract, the club would be getting a fee for him which could therefore tempt his current club to take a deal for him.

The forward’s future is still very much up in the air and when asked about the speculation surrounding him, the player told Swedish outlet fotbollskanalen (via Inside Futbol): “I always aim as high as possible.

“We’ll have to see what happens this summer.”

Furthermore, when asked specifically if he will be at Coventry come the new season, his response was: “I have no idea.

“I’m there now anyway.”

At such a young age, the player still has plenty of time to develop his game which makes his potential an exciting prospect for any team looking to sign him.

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise that there is interest in Gyokeres this season especially from clubs at the top level but his latest comments probably won’t fill Sky Blues fans with much hope about his future with them.

Of course the player has an aim to push as high up the leagues as possible and if the opportunity comes about, he deserves the chance to play at the top level.

However, the fact that he doesn’t know where his future lies suggests these links to other sides are materialising and offers could soon be made.

What it will take to tempt Robins to let his star man leave will have to be seen but if he does go, it’ll leave a big hole in the squad.