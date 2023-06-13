Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has revealed he would like to leave the club this summer amid growing Premier League interest in his services.

Gyokeres enjoyed an outstanding season this year, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions to help the Sky Blues to the Championship play-off final where they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

However, the 24-year-old has been attracting significant transfer attention from the Premier League, with Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers among the top flight clubs to be linked.

Gyokeres is also the subject from interest from abroad and Portuguese outlet A Bola claim that Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has "introduced him to the project and showed him home important he can be to the team ahead of a potential move to the club".

Sporting are reportedly willing to offer Gyokeres a five-year contract and after initially making a bid of €15 million, they are ready to increase that to €20 million, which could still fall short of the Sky Blues' valuation which is thought to be over £20 million.

What did Viktor Gyokeres say about his Coventry City future?

Gyokeres admitted that he is keen to depart the Coventry Building Society Arena this summer and revealed that he believes the club's asking price is too high.

"I only have one year left on the contract, so considering that, it’s quite a lot," Gyokeres told Swedish outlet fotbollskanalen.se, quoted by Coventry Live.

"There are a number of clubs that are interested and Coventry surely want what they want. Then you have to take it accordingly and see when the club feels satisfied. But I hope that the club can also think about what I want and what I feel for, and not just about who pays the most.

"I could have gone last winter but chose to stay. The club wanted me to stay the whole season.

"I hope you can cooperate now that the season is over and that you don’t just think about the money, but think about me and my career."

When asked if he would like to move on this summer, Gyokeres said: "I have been there and had two good seasons and feel like trying something new now. I hope it can be resolved."

Will Viktor Gyokeres leave Coventry City this summer?

It now seems inevitable that Gyokeres will be departing this summer after his comments.

He has made his desire to leave clear and it will be difficult for Gyokeres to return to the club after revealing his stance publicly.

While Gyokeres' frustration is understandable about potentially being priced out of a move, it is right for the Sky Blues to demand the highest possible fee, particularly considering the number of suitors for the Swede.

Gyokeres undoubtedly deserves the opportunity to make the step up to the Premier League after two excellent seasons in the Championship and while Mark Robins will be hugely disappointed to lose him, it will at least provide him with significant funds to reinvest in his squad.