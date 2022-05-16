Viktor Gyokeres opens up about his Coventry City future amid interest from other clubs

Viktor Gyokeres has had a brilliant season with Coventry City this season.

Having scored 18 goals in 45 games this season, it’s no surprise that there has been interest in the player with Fulham recently being linked with the player.

Reflecting on his season, the 23-year-old told SPORTbladet (via Coventry Live): “It has been a very fun season and my first really full season in England, you have to say. I have payed regularly in Coventry and it has gone well for me. The Championship is a tough league to play in and considering the requirements of our club, we have exceeded expectations.

“There are so many matches and you always have to be fresh to perform at the top. It is also a physical league with many fast and strong players, which requires a lot of you as a player.

“I have had to play all the time and have developed during the season. I feel that I have taken steps and developed my top qualities, goal shooting and also my strength on the field and my game in depth.”

At such a young age and already getting good numbers of goals, Coventry fans will be hoping it’s them who get to watch the Swedish international again next year.

Addressing the interest surrounding him, Gyokeres said: “I know that there is a lot of interest and it is fun and a proof that I did well. But that’s not something I’m focusing on.

“I feel very good here in Coventry and come from a good season. But of course you want to play as high up as possible in the best leagues.

“I feel very at home here and it is probably the Premier League you want to play in, preferably. I would probably have fit in there considering my style of play and that I played in the Championship. The Premier League is a league that attracts. And I think I have adapted well to England the culture and everything around football here.”

The Verdict:

Gyokeres has done very well this season and the fact there is interest around him is unsurprising.

He has adapted to English football very well and has been a key part of the side at Championship level.

It’s no wonder that he aims to play in the Premier League and he could absolutely do a good job at the top level too.

However, whether or not that move will come yet is still uncertain.

He has settled in to Coventry well and is clearly enjoying his time with the club so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him with the Sky Blues in the new season.

However, he hasn’t ruled himself out of a move so it could all depend on the offers that are on the table and what’s right for him and the club.