Highlights Gyokeres' incredible form for Sporting Lisbon has attracted interest from top clubs, including Premier League Arsenal.

The striker remains focused on his current team's success, not letting transfer rumors affect him.

Coventry City stands to profit from Gyokeres' potential sale, with a sell-on clause in place for a big payday.

Plenty of elite European clubs will be looking to lure Viktor Gyokeres away from Sporting Lisbon this summer, with the 25-year-old becoming one of the most potent strikers in world football.

The former Coventry City man has netted 22 times in 24 league appearances for the Portuguese side this season, as well as laying on a further ten goals for his teammates in green and white.

The Swede also has five goals in his nine Europa League matches; backing up a remarkable two seasons in the Championship where he netted a total of 38 times in the league.

That red-hot form in front of goal has a number of top clubs interested in his signature this summer, including Premier League title contenders Arsenal, although they will have to stump up a figure believed to be more than £80 million to get their man.

Viktor Gyokeres future amid Arsenal, Chelsea transfer rumours

The Swedish international isn’t letting rumours of a summer move effect his football though, as he looks set to feature for his national side against Portugal and Albania in the upcoming international break.

The lethal marksman said via Fotbollskanalen: “I do not know. That is a lot of money. But it's not something that affects me.”

“I don't think much about the future. I want to win the league and the cup with Sporting. That's what I put all my energy into in the club team.

“It's a sign that I've performed well. But it's not something I take too seriously, since it's just speculation. But of course it's fun.

Related Coventry City deal could help Norwich City get a big summer payday: View Gyokeres' form last year is similar to that of Norwich City's Josh Sargent and should help validate a high valuation from the Canaries this summer.

“We'll see this summer. It's not something I know about myself, what will happen. I enjoy Sporting extremely well and feel no stress about the summer coming quickly.”

One side that will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings over the summer will be Mark Robins’ Coventry City, with the Sky Blues likely to profit from any move their former striker makes in the summer.

After finding the net 43 times in 113 appearances for the Sky Blues, the Swede’s blistering pace and clinical nature in front of goal had plenty of clubs interested in his services last summer, before the striker made the move to Portugal.

Viktor Gyokeres Coventry City stats Matches 113 Starts 93 Goals 43 Assists 15 Shots/90 3.06 Source: FBRef

Gyokeres has already gone some way to repaying the reported £21 million his new side forked out to bring him to the Portuguese capital, with his goals helping Sporting sit a point above rivals Benfica at the top of the Primeira Liga at time of writing.

Coventry City likely to profit from Viktor Gyokeres summer sale

Cov were canny enough to include a sell-on clause into the negotiations when parting with their goal-getter, with the Championship club said to be receiving 15% of any future sale of the Swede, meaning they could be quids in over the summer.

With talk of a price tag of £80 million or more, City could be receiving an eight-figure fee to bolster their own transfer budget during the off-season, which could help massively if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Robins has masterminded a season which sees his side in the FA Cup final for the first time since 1987 after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, with Gyokeres’ replacements Haji Wright and Ellis Simms among the goals in the victory at Molineux.

The Sky Blues also sit four points outside the playoff places as we reach the business end of the season, and have a game in hand over sixth-placed Norwich City in order to close the gap even further.

The extra cash generated if Gyokeres does indeed move on could also be used as a replacement for Callum O’Hare [pictured], with the attacking midfielder’s contract with the club coming to an end this summer.

The 25-year-old has nine goal contributions to his name this season and is another star that has shone with City in the past few seasons, with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers among the clubs said to be monitoring his progress ahead of a summer switch.

After several years in the doldrums the Sky Blues are constant challengers at the top of the Championship table, and Gyokeres is proof of how much of a springboard the club can be for a career.

Robins has created an environment at Coventry where bright young talents can come and perform, and both the players and the club are profiting massively from it, with this summer likely to be a profitable one if the Swede moves on.