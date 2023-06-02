Viktor Gyokeres and Brooke Norton-Cuffy were among those to react to Tyler Walker's heartfelt social media message following his Coventry City departure.

Striker Walker joined the Sky Blues from Nottingham Forest in August 2020, but he endured a frustrating three-year spell at the Coventry Building Society Arena and he will leave the club this summer as his contract expires.

How did Walker get on at Coventry?

Walker enjoyed a positive first season at Coventry, scoring eight goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, but thereafter his minutes became limited, and he was loaned out to Portsmouth in League One last January.

He scored just once in 15 games in a disappointing temporary stint with Pompey, but manager Mark Robins opted to give Walker another chance upon his return to the Sky Blues last summer.

However, the 26-year-old again struggled for game time and suffered an injury-disrupted campaign, netting just once in 19 appearances in all competitions, featuring mostly from the bench.

Walker is one of seven first-team players to depart following the Sky Blues' play-off final defeat to Luton Town, along with Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose and Martyn Waghorn.

Coventry City players react to Tyler Walker exit

Top scorer Gyokeres and defender Norton-Cuffy, who spent the second half of the season on loan at the club from Arsenal, were among the Sky Blues players to pay tribute to Walker following his exit, responding to the heartfelt message he shared with fans on Instagram.

What next for Tyler Walker?

In truth, it was no surprise to see the club opt against extending Walker's contract.

He is clearly a player with a lot of potential and Robins rated him highly, but he failed to deliver when handed an opportunity and his departure is the right decision for both parties.

While he did find it tough at Portsmouth, he scored 26 goals in 50 appearances in a prolific spell at Mansfield Town in League Two in the 2018-19 season and found the back of the net 16 times in 34 games for Lincoln City in League One the following year, so perhaps a move back to the third or fourth tier is the best option for Walker as he looks to reignite his career.

He is evidently held in high regard by his team-mates and he will likely have no shortage of suitors this summer.

Sky Blues fans will now be hoping that Gyokeres does not follow Walker out the exit door amid increasing Premier League interest in his services.