Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has left the door open to a CBS Arena exit this summer, suggesting to supporters that he's got eyes on playing in the Premier League from 2023/24 onwards.

Gyokeres has been a star in the Championship over the course of the last two seasons, scoring 35 goals and registering 13 assists for Mark Robins' side.

18 of those goals have come this season in the Championship, helping Coventry to eighth in the table and within four points of the top-six.

Who is interested in signing Gyokeres from Coventry City?

There are a host of clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Football Insider reported at the start of March that Fulham were plotting a move to sign Gyokeres in the summer, having attempted to get their hands on him in January.

The West London outfit will be able to offer a step up into the Premier League, whilst Leeds United and Everton are two other suitors named in this report, albeit both battling relegation in the Premier League currently and offering no top-flight guarantees at this stage.

What's Gyokeres said about his Coventry future?

Gyokeres has been taking part in a Q&A with Coventry supporters recently, with footage (@TheSkyBlueHub) spilling onto social media, where one fan asked: "Are you looking forward to playing with us next season?"

Within his response, Gyokeres didn't give too much away, although he did indicate that he's got eyes on the Premier League and taking that step in his career.

"If we are playing in the Premier League, yeah," was the Swedish striker's response.

Coventry are looking to bridge the gap to the play-offs over Easter when they travel to Swansea City and host Watford.

Will Gyokeres leave Coventry in the summer?

With Coventry still alive in the race for the play-offs, it's probably the wrong thing to predict an exit.

If Robins can oversee a late surge for the top-six and get Coventry into the Premier League, it's more than likely that they would retain Gyokeres.

That, though, is a big ask and the striker quite clearly has his sights set on playing in the Premier League next season.

Clubs are queuing up to sign him after a couple of prolific seasons in the EFL, too, with Coventry able to name their price - within reason - for his service in the summer.

That's at least something to hold onto.