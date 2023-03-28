Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres is having yet another fine season in the EFL Championship.

Having netted 17 league goals last campaign, the Sky Blues managed to keep hold of him last summer and are certainly reaping the benefits of doing so.

Indeed, having played just 38 times this season, the Swedish forward has already bettered his goal tally from last term, having scored 18 league goals, and with eight games remaining, you certainly would not be surprised to see that tally increase further still.

Naturally, though, and unfortunately for Coventry, his fine performances have been catching the eye of a number of clubs.

West Ham United are just one of those Premier League sides said to be casting eyes on the 24-year-old, and with that in mind, below, we've taken a look at two things.

Firstly, everything we know about West Ham's reported interest so far, and secondly, discussed just how likely we think a move to the London Stadium is.

What do we know so far?

Back in November, Football League World exclusively revealed that Coventry City were hoping to fend off interest from a number of clubs by handing Gyokeres a lucrative, long-term deal, and West Ham were one of the clubs named as admirers at the time.

Since then, there have been further updates, though.

In January, for example, as per exWHUemployee, scouts from the Premier League side were present at the Coventry City v Bristol City clash that took place on New Year's Day.

Of course, West Ham have also been linked with Bristol City's Alex Scott, but it seems they were potentially looking to cast eyes on Gyokeres that day, too.

The most recent update came this past weekend, though, via Alan Nixon's Patreon report.

Nixon claims that Hammers boss David Moyes recently took it upon himself to go and watch and scout Gyokeres in person as he knows he may need a new forward in the summer.

Nixon claims that Coventry will want around £20 million for the Swedish striker if he leaves this summer.

Is it likely to happen?

If Coventry City do not go on to win promotion from the Championship, then there is a good chance, in fact, a very, very good chance, that Viktor Gyokeres leaves the club.

However, whether or not that is to West Ham remains to be seen.

Of course, there is certainly a need for a forward at the London Stadium, it appears, and with Moyes scouting him on a personal mission, there must be serious consideration to make a move.

However, there are also several other Premier League sides interested.

It's just as likely Gyokeres ends up elsewhere in the top flight as it is he ends up at West Ham at the moment, so it's hard to say a move to the Hammers is likely to happen.