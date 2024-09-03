Key Takeaways Viktor Gyokeres will sign new contract with Sporting CP despite transfer rumors.

Gyokeres's impressive performance attracted interest from top clubs in Europe.

Future move likely due to new contract; Coventry retains 10% sell-on clause.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is set to sign a new contract with the Portuguese club despite constant reports linking him with a move away, which could have an impact on former side Coventry City.

The 26-year-old joined the Lisbon giants in the summer of 2023 from Coventry and he enjoyed a remarkable first campaign with the club, scoring 29 goals in 33 Liga Portugal games as they won the title.

Unsurprisingly, that caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal among those believed to have had an interest in Gyokeres this summer.

Any move would have benefited Coventry, as they are entitled to 10% of the profit on a future sale, and it could have been a substantial sum given the numbers that were mooted.

However, Gyokeres remained with Sporting CP beyond the English transfer deadline, and it appears he is now set to be rewarded with a new contract, as HITC has revealed he is prepared to put pen to paper on an extension.

Coventry City’s sell-on clause for Viktor Gyokeres

Of course, that doesn’t mean he won’t be on the move in the future, but it shows that Gyokeres is happy at his current club, and the update states that he is pleased to be working under boss Ruben Amorim.

A new deal doesn’t impact Coventry’s sell-on clause, which is now believed to be around 10%.

The initial agreement for Gyokeres saw the Sky Blues entitled to 15%, but Sporting CP are said to have paid around €1m this summer after the striker hit certain ‘objectives’, which saw the sell-on percentage drop to 10% as a result.

This will apply to any profit made, with Coventry selling the Sweden international for an initial £17.5m plus bonuses.

It has been claimed previously that Sporting CP wouldn’t sanction a move for their star man unless his release clause was met, which is £86m.

Viktor Gyokeres is destined to play in a top league

All connected to Coventry will be delighted to see how Gyokeres has progressed since leaving the club, even if there will be frustration that they couldn’t have overcome Luton Town in that play-off final to reach the Premier League, which would’ve probably kept him at the club.

But, he has gone on to show his quality in Portugal, and, even with this new contract, it seems a matter of time before he is playing in a top-five league.

Viktor Gyokeres' career by club - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A IF Brommapojkarna 2015-17 67 25 9 Brighton 2018-21 8 1 1 FC St. Pauli (Loan) 2019-20 28 7 4 Swansea City (Loan) 2020-21 12 1 0 Coventry City 2021-23 116 43 17 Sporting Lisbon 2023- 55 50 18

His goalscoring record for Sporting CP has been outrageous, and he has continued that this season by scoring seven in his first four league games.

Playing in the Champions League this season will only increase his profile, and if he does manage to score goals in football’s biggest club competition, the top clubs will really take notice.

Related Coventry City weighing up move for former player amid Ben Sheaf blow Matty James is being considered as a potential midfield acquisition for Mark Robins

A January move would be a surprise, but Sporting CP are likely to have a battle to keep hold of the striker in the summer of 2025 if he continues to play like this, and Coventry will continue to have an interest.

The sell-on clause was a smart bit of business by the club, and it could provide them with a nice return in the next year or two.