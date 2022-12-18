Viktor Gyokeres departs: 2 nightmare scenarios Coventry City will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Coventry City have climbed the Championship table in very promising fashion this season after a challenging opening couple of months of the campaign.

Mark Robins will be doing his best to keep supporters’ focus on the pitch in the coming months with the Sky Blues aiming to sustain a push for the play-offs.

Coventry were in and around the top six picture for the majority of last term, but they ultimately fell away to mid table towards the back end, having been fancied for another relegation battle in the summer of 2021.

Off-pitch rumblings may lead to a difficult January transfer window for Robins to navigate, and it will be interesting to see the impact new head of recruitment Dean Austin has in his first window in the role.

Here, we have taken a look at two nightmare scenarios the Sky Blues will want to avoid come the turn of the year…

Viktor Gyokeres leaving the club

Gyokeres has been a crucial cog in the Sky Blues competing towards the top six since the start of last season, and with Martyn Waghorn and Matty Godden enduring injury setbacks recently, the Swede’s departure could leave Coventry understaffed in the final third.

With Gyokeres’ contract running until the summer of 2024, it is likely that the club would be well compensated for a January sale, but it would almost completely destroy any hopes of finishing in the play-offs, unless a high profile replacement was sourced.

The 24-year-old’s value in the transfer market is decreasing as his contract runs down, but due to the lack of a supporting cast in his position, it is probably worthwhile missing out on revenue to keep a play-off bid possible in the second half of the campaign with Gyokeres in the side.

Gustavo Hamer leaving the club

Callum O’Hare is likely to receive interest as well, but Robins found a way of making the team competitive in his absence earlier in the season anyway.

Hamer may command Premier League interest as well as Gyokeres, and his influential presence in the side would be irreplaceable.

The 25-year-old is a crucial player in building attacks from the back, linking midfield to the forward line and in popping up with goals and assists too, it would be very difficult to recruit a player again capable of replacing what he brings.

Both players leaving in January would likely result in a bottom half finish and a failure to capitalise on the potential of this squad to take the club back to the top-flight.