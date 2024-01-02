Highlights Viktor Gyokeres' desire to stay at Sporting is disappointing for clubs trying to sign him, but it could lead to a big payday for Coventry City in the future.

Sporting will only sell Gyokeres if a club meets his release clause of £86 million, which could make it one of the biggest transfer fees ever.

Coventry stands to earn an extra £13 million from Gyokeres' potential transfer, thanks to a 15% sell-on clause, which could help strengthen the team for a promotion push.

Former Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres' latest admission has disappointed some of the clubs trying to sign him in January, but signals some good news for the Sky Blues as we move into 2024.

Gyokeres joined Coventry from Brighton in 2021, immediately becoming a key part of the side. After scoring 17 league goals in his first season, he fired the Sky Blues to the play-off final with 21 goals in the Championship, as his side lost to Luton Town on penalties.

After the disappointment at Wembley Stadium, Portuguese side Sporting CP came in for the striker, signing for a club-record, "undisclosed eight-figure fee" as the most expensive player ever sold by Coventry.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures - Transfermarkt Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

They have struggled this season without their top striker, sitting mid-table at the turn of the year and struggling to find goals compared to last season, netting just 35 times so far in the Championship this season.

Viktor Gyokeres doesn't want to leave Sporting

Just six months after leaving Coventry, Gyokeres is drawing interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

With 11 goals in 14 matches this season so far in the league, the Swedish striker has put himself on the radar for a potential big-money move away from Sporting.

With Chelsea heavily linked and Manchester United reportedly interested in the striker, Gyokeres has commented on his feelings towards a potential transfer away from Portugal.

Speaking with Record, the striker revealed he wants to stay at Sporting amid the "talk of big clubs", just six months after his move to the club from Coventry.

"I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment. I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all... This is where I want to stay."

Related Potential Brighton issue could hurt Coventry City's January hopes: View The Sky Blues are targeting another Brighton player for a loan move

Gyokeres' desire to stay at Sporting may turn out to be a good thing for Coventry, as it increases the potential for a huge transfer fee being paid for the striker in the future.

With him having no desire to leave his team, Sporting will have no need to try and sell the striker and negotiations will lay firmly in their hands.

It is likely that interested parties will need to activate Gyokeres' release clause in his contract in order to sign him. Sporting's manager