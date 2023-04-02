Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has made the switch from his previous Nordic Sky representatives to Swedish agent Hasan Citinkaya, according to this morning's report on Patreon from Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from elsewhere for some time now, with both Premier League clubs and current Championship sides reported to have been interested in him since he kickstarted his career at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

His contract expires in the summer of 2024 and the Sky Blues could be forced to cash in on him because of this - but the club are believed to be in negotiations with him regarding a new contract.

Who is Hasan Cetinkaya?

The Swede was previously a footballer who spent the majority of his playing career in his home country, never coming to England but managing to record a respectable number of appearances with the 46-year-old spending a decent chunk of his career at Landskrona BoIS.

As a key figure at HCM Sports, his company represents a considerable number of players including Frenkie de Jong, Denis Zakaria and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, with all potentially securing big money moves if they were to move on in the summer.

Unsurprisingly, the club also represents a number of Swedish players including Victor Lindelof and the defender's fellow international has now joined him with Gyokeres making this jump.

West Ham lead the race

In this report, Nixon has confirmed that West Ham currently lead the race for his signature, with the player looking "set to move on" if the Sky Blues don't go on and win promotion at the end of this term.

Their promotion hopes were dealt a blow yesterday with Stoke City claiming an emphatic 4-0 away victory at the CBS Arena - and that will surely provide interested sides with plenty of encouragement in their quest to recruit him.

It has also been claimed that Burnley have reignited their interest in him and are prepared to move for him when the summer window comes along, with Vincent Kompany's men all but promoted following their draw against Sunderland with third-placed Middlesbrough losing.

Is this agent change a good move from Viktor Gyokeres?

Considering the players Cetinkaya represents and the connections he probably has, you feel this is probably a good move for the 24-year-old if he wants to seal a move away from the Sky Blues.

Yesterday's defeat reinforces his need to make plans for an exit if he wants to move on - because Mark Robins' side aren't guaranteed to be in the play-offs and this defeat against the Potters may have damaged morale.

However, he needs to continue focusing on his current team for now whilst Cetinkaya lines up a move for him - because there's still a chance that the Sky Blues could force their way into the top six.

If they do that and go on to win promotion, the 24-year-old could potentially benefit from staying at his current club, so it will be interesting to see what happens regarding his future.

With this agent change, it wouldn't be a surprise if more links to other teams emerge at some point, potentially making things difficult for Gyokeres in the coming weeks as he tries to ensure that off-field speculation doesn't affect him.