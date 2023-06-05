Sporting CP have joined a lengthy line of suitors by enquiring for the striker's services, and agent Ali Dursun has confirmed there is interest according to Portuguese outlet Record.

After a career-launching campaign which saw the Swedish hitman hammer home 21 Championship goals and surface as one of the very best operators outside the Premier League, his signature has been courted by clubs in England and abroad.

Who is interested in Viktor Gyokeres?

As per CoventryLive, the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Champions League contestants Newcastle have all been credited with reported interest in Gyokeres, while Sporting CP appear to have recently joined Frankfurt and Lille in attempting to lure the 25-year-old across the English Channel.

Could Viktor Gyokeres really join Sporting CP?

While the feeling is fairly inevitable that Mark Robins will have to part ways with his prized asset given that Coventry lost out on promotion to the top flight at the hands of Luton Town, it does not seem plausible that Gyokeres will join the 19-time Primeira League winners.

According to Lisbon newspaper A Bola, Gyokeres is tipped to cost 20 million euros (£17,250,115 million), which is considered difficult, but not impossible for the Europa League quarter-finalists to administer.

But it is not expected that Coventry will lower their demands under any circumstances, as they recognise that this summer poses the best, and indeed solitary opportunity to receive a significant fee for Gyokeres, who sees his current deal expire next year.

Key figures at the CBS Arena will know that there will be clubs in England with more financial scope to meet their asking price of Gyokeres, and the only way it appears that Sporting CP can make the transfer feasible is by offloading their own players first to generate the necessary funds.

What do Coventry City do with Viktor Gyokeres?

As much as Coventry would love to keep the star forward stationed at the club, it seems a truly tall order at the minute given that they are unable to offer top flight or even European football, which can be provided elsewhere.

The only way that they could potentially keep hold of the Swedish International is by proposing a new contract that runs beyond the end of next term, but it is pretty difficult to see why he would accept fresh terms.

Therefore, it is evident that they need to fulfill his wishes and let him move on, before optimising the sizable fee they will doubtlessly receive to launch a squad rebuild and construct a side capable of going one better and returning to the Premier League.

Sure enough, it is easier said than done, and replacing a striker who not only scored over 20 times but also implemented a multidimensional profile into his side's attacking plays with ten assists, excellent ball-carrying qualities and a sublime hold-up ability leaves Coventry with a difficult task.

However, they are still in line to collect at least 20 times the cited £1m fee that they forked out to Brighton two years prior in a move which represents a sustainable, progressive-minded footballing blueprint of buying cheap, nurturing efficiently and selling high.

As talented as Gyokeres may be, it is never worth keeping hold of a player who desires pastures new, especially not with the risk of losing that quality for free just one year later nor with the potential to manufacture an even better squad.