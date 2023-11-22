Highlights Tzolis, who has struggled to establish himself at Norwich City, is keen to extend his loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he has been performing well.

The winger has scored eight goals and provided two assists in just 13 games for Dusseldorf in the German second-tier.

Jonathan Rowe's emergence as a key player for Norwich City may make Tzolis surplus to requirements, allowing the club to cash in on him and secure a decent fee.

It is probably fair to say that things have not exactly worked out for Christos Tzolis since he joined Norwich City back in the summer of 2021.

Making the move to Carrow Road from PAOK in his native Greece, the winger has so far been unable to establish himself with the Canaries.

In total, Tzolis has made 30 appearances and scored just three goals for the club, and he spent time out on loan in the Netherlands with Twente during the first half of last season.

This season then saw the 21-year-old head out on loan once again, this time joining Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German second-tier on a deal until the end of the current campaign.

Now it seems as though that is a deal that Tzolis is keen to extend beyond the end of the initial loan, based on his latest comments.

What has Tzolis said about his Norwich City future?

Since making the move to Dusseldorf, Tzolis has made a major impact for the club that he was unable to produce for the Canaries.

In just 13 games for Dusseldorf, the winger has scored eight goals and provided two assists, helping them to fifth in the 2.Bundesliga standings.

As a result, Tzolis' loan club are currently within range of promotion to the German top-flight, and it seems as though he wants to play at that level with the club.

Speaking about his future in an interview with SportBILD, via Sport Witness, Tzolis admitted that playing in the Bundesliga was "100%" his aim for the future.

The 21-year-old also went onto explain that he feels more comfortable and confident about playing in Germany, than he did while in England with Norwich.

That would seem to suggest that he would prefer to remain where he is even once his loan has come to an end, and it could certainly be argued that the emergence of one player as a key figure for Norwich this season, may now allow them to sanction such a deal for Tzolis.

How can Jonathan Rowe help Tzolis secure his Norwich exit?

This season has seen Jonathan Rowe develop into a key for David Wagner's Norwich City side.

Having only been handed his first senior start for the Canaries in their 2-1 win over Hull City - in which he scored a vital equaliser on the stroke of half time - the 20-year-old has now become pretty much undroppable for Norwich when fit.

Since making his full debut on the opening day, Rowe has started every league game that Norwich have played so far this season.

In that time, the winger has scored seven Championship goals for Norwich, while he also chipped in with a stoppage time winner in the first round of the League Cup for good measure as well.

Jonathan Rowe senior record for Norwich City (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 18 8 2 2022/23 Championship 3 0 0 2021/22 Premier League 15 0 1 As of 22nd November 2023

That means he now sits comfortably on top of the Canaries' scoring charts for the season, while he has also chipped in with two assists in total for good measure.

As a result, all of that could certainly help Tzolis to get his desired long-term move away from Carrow Road in the near future.

With Rowe a natural operator in the same left wing position as Tzolis, there seems very little need for Norwich to bring the latter back to fill that role in their attack.

Given Rowe is currently excelling in that position, it is hard to imagine that Tzolis would get into the side ahead of him at Carrow Road, given how the Greek international himself has admitted he struggled to make an impression in England.

Consequently, given they now know that they have someone in Rowe who is showing he can make his mark in that role, and at 20-years-old, has the potential to do so for years to come, it could make sense for Norwich to cash in on Tzolis while they can still demand a decent fee for him, with his contract not set to expire until the summer of 2026.

So with all that in mind, it seems that Rowe's emergence into a key man for Norwich City this season may not only help those who want the club to succeed, but in Tzolis, also someone who seemingly wants out of Carrow Road.