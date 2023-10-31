Highlights Coventry City sold Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP in the summer for a reported £20 million.

Gyokeres has made a strong start in Portugal, scoring six goals and providing two assists in seven Liga Portugal matches, as well as scoring two goals in three Europa League outings.

If Gyokeres can sustain his flying start in Portugal, he could potentially go for a huge transfer fee in future, making Coventry City's £20m look a snip.

With his Coventry City contract having been set to expire in the summer of 2024, from the second the Sky Blues missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, it felt inevitable that Viktor Gyokeres would be sold this past summer.

Indeed, in that sense, losing on penalties to Luton Town at Wembley had far more consequences than simply deciding which division Coventry would be playing in this campaign.

In the end, despite having been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, it was to be Portuguese side Sporting CP who made the move for the Swedish star in the end.

Although he joined the Portuguese outfit on a five-year-deal for an undisclosed fee, most reports estimate that the deal was worth in the region of £20 million.

How is Gyokeres doing so far for Sporting?

Coventry City confirmed that the fee received was a club record one, and that there were further add-ons to come, so it must be said that it was a good deal for the Sky Blues. Particularly when you consider that Gyokeres had just one-year remaining on his deal.

However, given how he has started over in Portugal, if he keeps it up, that £20 million could soon look like a snip.

Indeed, the 25-year-old forward has been a big hit in Lisbon so far, firing on all cylinders in both the league and Europe.

It was a dream debut for Gyokeres in the Liga Portugal, with Sporting defeating Vizela 3-2 in the Swede's first competitive match for the club.

Not only did Sporting take all three points, but Gyokeres played a crucial role, scoring two goals.

In total, in Liga Portugal, Gyokeres has six goals to his name, as well as two assists, in just seven matches.

It is not only in Portugal he has been finding the back of the net, either.

With Sporting playing in the Europa League, Gyokeres also has European goals to his name this campaign.

Indeed, having started the club's first two European games of the season, Gyokeres netted once in each of them, helping Sporting win away to Sturm Graz, and grabbing a consolation goal in a defeat to Atalanta.

£20m Coventry City deal could soon look a snip

If Gyokeres can keep up the sort of goalscoring form he has shown in the opening weeks, he is on for a very successful season in Portugal.

If indeed he does that, whether Sporting like it or not, not only will Premier League sides be watching him, but top, perhaps even elite, clubs all across Europe will.

Whether it is the end of this season, or the season after, providing Gyokeres continues his current success, he will still have plenty of time left on his five-year deal, too, meaning he will command a substantial transfer fee.

You only have to look at some recent examples of players to do well in Portugal that have then gone on to make eye-watering financial moves as a result.

In recent years, the likes of Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez, Goncalo Ramos, Bruno Fernandes and Luis Diaz are just some attackers to have excelled in Portugal and made a big money transfer to an elite club elsewhere in Europe.

Liga Portugal's top 10 record transfer fees received (Euros), as per Transfermarkt Season Player Left Joined Transfer Fee (€) 2019/20 Joao Felix Benfica Atletico Madrid €127.2m 2022/23 Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea €121m 2022/23 Darwin Nunez Benfica Liverpool €80m 2020/21 Ruben Dias Benfica Manchester City €71.6m 2023/24 Goncalo Ramos Benfica Paris Saint-Germain €65m 2019/20 Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Manchester United €65m 2023/24 Manuel Ugarte Sporting CP Paris Saint-Germain €60m 2023/24 Otavio FC Porto Al-Nassr €60m 2019/20 Eder Militao FC Porto Real Madrid €50m 2021/22 Luis Diaz FC Porto Liverpool €47m

Those are some very elite names, but other attackers, perhaps a step down from those currently, such as Matheus Nunes, Fabio Silva, Raul Jimenez, and Andre Silva have all gone for fees that dwarf the fee spent by Sporting on Gyokeres this summer.

Indeed, then, for the reasons outlined above, if the Swedish star can sustain his flying start to life in Portugal, the £20m fee received by Coventry for his signature could soon look a snip.