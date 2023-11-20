Highlights Blackburn Rovers retained the services of academy graduate Adam Wharton despite interest from Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

Wharton has become an important presence in midfield and his performances have caught the attention of Newcastle United, who may make a move for him in January.

Blackburn's financial restrictions and need for squad reinforcements could make them more willing to sell Wharton, providing an opportunity for Newcastle to secure the midfielder.

Beyond what are some promising looking signings, Blackburn Rovers pulled off another welcome coup in the summer transfer window, by retaining the services of Adam Wharton.

The Rovers academy graduate enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign at first-team level last season, becoming an increasingly important and influential presence in the centre of midfield as time went on.

As a result, it was reported that a number of Premier League clubs showed an interest in the 19-year-old over the summer, although Wharton would remain at Ewood Park beyond the end of the market.

Adam Wharton Blackburn Rovers record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 16 0 1 2022/23 22 2 2

The midfielder has since remained a key part of Jon Dahl Tomasson's side at the start of this season, although Blackburn may face yet another battle to retain his services, come January.

One club who have been linked with making a fresh move for Wharton at the turn of the year are Newcastle United, who with a long injury list and an extended ban for another central midfielder in the form of Sandro Tonali, will no doubt be in need of reinforcements once the window opens.

Now it seems as though the Magpies may have been given further incentive to attempt to secure some extra depth for their squad with the signing of Wharton, through recent comments from Tomasson himself.

What has Tomasson said about Blackburn's January transfer prospects?

Although Blackburn did do well to strengthen their squad with some strong signings in the summer window, they were still restricted financially in that market.

Midway through the summer, it emerged that the club's owners, Venkys, had been instructed to reduce their overseas investments by the Indian government, leading to Blackburn's transfer budget being cut by 20%.

Following the close of the window, the club's Director of Football Gregg Broughton, then revealed that the club had missed out on the deadline day signing of a winger from the Bundesliga for financial reasons.

Now, looking ahead to the January window in the wake of those revelations, Tomasson has admitted that he is so far unsure whether there will be any money available for the club to spend in January.

As a result of that, it seems as though Newcastle may have been handed a useful boost, when it comes to any potential plans they might have to make a move for Wharton, at the turn of the year.

Like Newcastle themselves, it does seem as though Blackburn will have to bring in reinforcements to their squad in the January window.

As Tomasson has noted, his side were working with a small squad last season, and one that has only shrunk even further for the current campaign, while losing significant experience in the process.

That has not been aided by injuries either, with a number of players including Sam Gallagher, Hayden Carter, Dominic Hyam, Ryan Hedges, Joe Rankin-Costello and Aynsley Pears - some of which are among the more senior in the side, all spending long spells on the sidelines.

Because of that, it certainly looks as though there is a clear need to bring in some extra depth to Ewood Park in the summer, if Rovers are to have a productive second half of the campaign.

However, Tomasson's admission of uncertainty about the current situation heading into the January transfer window, seems to indicate there is currently no guarantee they can do that.

That though, could potentially change if Rovers were to sanction the sale of Wharton to a club such as Newcastle.

The Championship side have apparently placed a £20million price tag on the midfielder, which, while no doubt within what Newcastle can afford, would also bring in some major funds relative to Blackburn, that could then be reinvested in strengthening the squad, and its depth, significantly.

Indeed, Blackburn showed in the summer that they are willing to spend some of the money they receive for players, such as when they bought goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Odd Ballklubb, as a replacement for Thomas Kaminski following the Belgian's £2.5million move to Luton Town.

Weekly wages: Blackburn Rovers' top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

So should Blackburn sell Wharton to Newcastle or another club in January, there would no doubt be an expectation for them to do the same again, and on a more significant scale, given the much more sizeable fee they would seemingly be expecting to receive for the midfielder.

Admittedly, many around Ewood Park would no doubt be reluctant to see an academy grauduate with as much ability and potential as Wharton leave at such an early stage of his career.

But right now, it seems vital the club's own prospects, that they are able to strengthen in January, and Tomasson's recent comments do seem to indicate that if they do not commit to a sale such as this, there is no guarantee they will be able to do that.

As a result, it seems that in what could be a key transfer window for Newcastle as they look to compete on numerous fronts this season, they may have just been given a helping hand in their pursuit of one target in Wharton, by how important, and how much funds are needed for this window, by Blackburn Rovers as well.