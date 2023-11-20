Highlights Birmingham City have made significant signings during the summer transfer window, bringing in 12 new players to the first-team squad.

Cody Drameh, currently on loan with Birmingham from Leeds United, has reportedly decided not to sign a new contract with Leeds, making him available in the summer.

Birmingham should take advantage of Drameh's situation and showcase the club's potential to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Following the takeover of the running of the club by Tom Wagner's Shelby Companies Limited, Birmingham City enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer window.

In total, the Blues would bring in no fewer than 12 new players for the first-team squad at St Andrew's.

Of those players to make the move to the Midlands, four would join on loan, making temporary moves to Birmingham until the end of the current campaign.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

However, with many of those players hoping for opportunities for regular game time they were lacking at their parent clubs, it seems of those currently on loan with Birmingham, has already made a significant decision, with regards to his longer-term future.

What is the latest on Cody Drameh at Leeds United?

On the final day of the summer transfer window, it was announced that Birmingham had completed the season-long loan signing of Cody Drameh, from Championship rivals Leeds United.

For the right-back, this marked the third consecutive season in which he had been sent out on a tempoary basis by the Elland Road club, after previous spells in the Championship with Cardiff City and Luton Town.

That move has therefore once again restricted the opportunities for Drameh to establish himself in the first-team with Leeds, despite the promise he has shown throughout all of those loan spells, and the rare outings he has been given for the Whites.

Indeed, since joining Leeds from Fulham back in 2020, the now 21-year-old has made just ten appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire based outfit.

As a result, it has now been reported by The Athletic, that Drameh has now intention of signing a new contract with Leeds, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Now, given the circumstances they find themselves in, you feel that update is something that Birmingham simply must be ready to take advantage of come the summer, considering their current position.

Given his age and current contract situation, if Drameh does indeed not extend his deal with Leeds, he will be available in the summer, for only a compensation fee.

During his three loans so far, the right-back has played a key role in helping Cardiff avoid relegation from the Championship - winning their Player of the Year award in the process - and in getting Luton promoted to the Premier League.

He is now also becoming a key player for Birmingham, having made 12 appearances and provided two assists for the Blues since the start of the campaign.

As a result, this suggestion that Drameh will not be putting pen to paper on a new deal with Leeds, means that a potential major asset could be available for very little in the not too distant future.

That may generate something of a battle for his signature come the end of this season, and so Birmingham ought to be ready to make the most of their current position with regards to Drameh.

Given he is currently on loan at St Andrew's, the Blues now have the perfect opportunity to showcase to Drameh the potential the club has, and their plans and prospects for the years to come.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

If they are able to do that successfully, then it may well convince the 21-year-old that they are the right club for him to commit his long-term future to, once his time with Leeds come to an end.

Indeed, if Drameh continues to be a regular feature on the pitch for Birmingham under the recently appointed Wayne Rooney, he may be confident about getting the game time he needs to further his career that he was lacking at Leeds, by making a permanent switch to St Andrew's.

By contrast, a move to another club at that point would see the 21-year-old head into the unknown, given he would be less familiar with the status quo, therefore meaning he could be taking more of a risk when it comes to his future prospects.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems that Birmingham have now been given the opportunity to pull off something of a coup with Drameh if they can get things right over the next few months.

Considering the quality, pedigree, and indeed re-sale potential they may be getting if they manage to secure such a deal, that is something they must no doubt ensure they are ready and willing to do.