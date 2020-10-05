(Video) Latest Albert Adomah footage fuels QPR transfer speculation

Albert Adomah has uploaded another video this afternoon on his personal Twitter page of him displaying some of his silky skills in a QPR shirt.

The 32-year-old is being strongly linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and it’s expected as per West London Sport, that the winger will have a medical at the club today to secure a transfer to the R’s.

It was recently confirmed by Nottingham Forest that his contract at the City Ground was to be terminated with both parties agreeing mutually to part ways, subsequently meaning a move to QPR can be pushed through.

Adomah is a QPR fan and it’s expected a deal should go through providing there are no hitches in the medical.

The Ghanian winger has plenty of EFL experience having plied his trade for numerous sides in the second tier, including Bristol City, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

R’s boss Mark Warburton has recently revealed that he expects more additions at the club.

“There’s a couple more to come, hopefully,” Warburton said.

“Hopefully the next 24-48 hours will be interesting for us. If we can get one or two more over the line that would be really beneficial.