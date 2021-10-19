Video: ‘I think they’re going to edge it’ – A look ahead to QPR v Blackburn Rovers this evening

Queens Park Rangers fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday while Blackburn Rovers drew 2-2 with Coventry City.

With just one point separating the hosts from the visitors in eighth and ninth there is a lot to play for at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Blackburn have been one of the surprise packages of the season to be flirting with the play-offs at this stage and Tony Mowbray does not get enough credit for the way he has evolved his team to cope with the loss of Adam Armstrong.

Ben Brereton Diaz will likely return to the side following his international exertions with Chile as both team look to break back into the top six with a win.

Mark Warburton and Tony Mowbray have been around the block when it comes to Championship management and had to settle for a share of one win each when they locked horns last season. It will be fascinating to see how this one plays in front of the expectant Rangers faithful.

Ned Holmes said: “They’ve (QPR) been high scoring this season and I am expecting Warburton to try and be on the front foot from the off. It’s obviously a QPR team who have been strong at home, only one defeat at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and that was a game against Bristol City that they dominated.

“I think they’re going to edge it, a 3-2 win to make it up to fans after losing the West London Derby.”

Rovers have lost their last two away trips by a single goal margin at Huddersfield Town and Blackpool respectively. Warburton will see this as a great opportunity to return to winning ways.

