Video: Derby County footage that will please Rams fans amid turbulent times

It’s been a bleak week for Derby County fans, who saw their beloved club go into administration yesterday and suffer a subsequent 12-point deduction, but footage of the U18s win against Liverpool might just raise some spirits.

The news first emerged last Friday and Wayne Rooney’s side produced a hugely impressive display at Pride Park on Saturday, beating promotion hopefuls Stoke City 2-1.

That left them 12th with 10 points from eight games but the Rams have now slipped down to the bottom of the Championship table following their points deduction.

There have been suggestions that more points deductions could follow, which would surely all but confirm that they’ll be relegated to League One when the end of the 2021/22 campaign rolls around.

Things are turbulent at Pride Park at the moment and Derby supporters haven’t had a huge amount to celebrate at the moment but the highlights of the Rams U18s recent win over Liverpool will likely excite them.

The Verdict

The emergence of a number of impressive young talents in the Derby first team has been one of few positives over the past 18 months or so.

The likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley, and Lee Buchanan have given supporters a fair bit to cheer about amid some difficult times.

These highlights show that there is more talent coming through, indicating that if they can get through this current period the future could be bright for the Pride Park outfit.

That’s a big if but it’s something to grab onto at a difficult time.