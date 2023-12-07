Highlights Former Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta wanted to sign Pablo Fornals while at Elland Road.

Fornals has been an important player for West Ham, making 194 appearances and contributing 23 goals and 19 assists.

Orta, now at Sevilla, is reportedly keen to sign Fornals again, but a contract extension at West Ham may complicate the deal.

Former Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta wanted to sign Pablo Fornals while he was at Elland Road.

That's according to a report from Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, who say that Orta is now keen to sign the West Ham man for his current club, La Liga side Sevilla.

Fornals has been an important player for West Ham

It was reported that West Ham paid a fee of £24million to Villarreal to complete the signing of Fornals, back in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has become a regular feature for the Hammers, over the following four-and-a-half years.

In total, Fornals has made 194 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 19 assists in that time.

Pablo Fornals West Ham record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 14 0 0 2022/23 50 7 2 2021/22 54 6 7 2020/21 36 6 4 2019/20 40 4 6 As of 7th December 2023

The 27-year-old also helped David Moyes' side win the Europa Conference League title last season, their first major honour in 43 years.

Now however, it seems as though things could have played out rather differently for Fornals, had Orta got his way.

Orta is a long-term admirer of Fornals

According to this latest update, Victor Orta has been a fan of Fornals since his time as Director of Football at Leeds.

Whether anyone else at Elland Road shared that sentiment is unclear, although Orta did have a significant influence on transfers during his time at the club.

As a result, there may well have been a chance for the attacking midfielder to move to Leeds rather than West Ham.

With Orta having left Leeds this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, after six years with the club, he returned to Spain to join Sevilla in a similar role for this season.

It is now claimed that he is keen to sign Fornals again for his current club, although it is suggested that the Hammers may have recently triggered a one-year extension on the Spaniard's contract, which could make it difficult for Sevilla to now complete a deal.

Leeds in contention for a swift return to the Premier League

Following their drop into the Championship for this season, Leeds are now third in the second-tier standings.

Under new boss Daniel Farke, they have taken 38 points from 19 games, meaning they are seven points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

Even so, with Fornals well established as a top-flight player, it seems unlikely they would be able to secure a deal for him January, especially as it is unclear whether there is still interest in him from Elland Road, following Orta's exit from the club.

Fornals could have been a useful signing for Leeds

Had Leeds completed the signing of Fornals when Orta was at Elland Road, he could have become an important player for the Whites.

The Spaniard has been a reliable presence in the Premier League for West Ham for several years now, and has made some key contributions in that time.

Related Leeds United plot Aberdeen raid for off-field figure Leeds United are keen on Aberdeen's head of recruitment Jordan Miles to strengthen their own transfer department.

Had he been making them for the Whites rather than West Ham, there may therefore be an argument that he could have helped to keep in the Premier League last season.

With that in mind, this could be one of Orta's targets that Leeds United may now regret not following up on at the time.