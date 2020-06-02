Victor Orta reflects on Leeds United’s failed pursuit of Premier League player

Victor Orta has been discussing Leeds United’s rollercoaster pursuit of Che Adams during the January transfer window, revealing how he believed a deal was on the cards until the striker helped Southampton to a victory over Leicester City.

Leeds were desperate for a striker in January on the back of Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal, with the striker departing Elland Road on the back of an underwhelming loan spell at Elland Road.

Adams was the man Leeds had identified to replace Nketiah, with his spell at Southampton unconvincing despite a prolific few years with Birmingham City prior to that.

However, Leeds had multiple offers knocked back for Adams, with one reportedly set to reach a £20m permanent fee.

The reason for Southampton’s reluctance to sell was a purple patch of form from the 23-year-old, which included him laying on an assist in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in January.

Prior to that, Orta has revealed that Leeds were close to sealing a deal for the striker.

He told The Scouting Hub: “I have a player that the second week of December is really available for us, near to closing (the deal), and the second week of January he’s not available because he gave a nice assist against Leicester.”

Leeds eventually settled on Jean-Kevin Augustin to come in and compete with Patrick Bamford for a starting berth at Elland Road, but so far, the 22-year-old has had a limited impact in West Yorkshire, managing only three substitute appearances.

The Verdict

It was tough for Leeds missing out on Adams in January and Orta’s insight into Southampton’s U-turn with the deal is a show of how frustrating a January window can be.

In the space of 12 minutes of a substitute appearance, Adams earned himself the chance to stay with Southampton and left Leeds to take another route in the transfer window.

Whether Leeds missing out on the striker cost them still remains to be seen, but given Augustin hasn’t replaced Bamford still, there’s no guarantee that Adams would have.

