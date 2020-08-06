Victor Orta offers update on key agreement Leeds United are looking to secure

Victor Orta has revealed that Leeds United continue to hold positive talks with Marcelo Bielsa over the Elland Road head-coach’s potential contract extension.

Leeds are preparing for a return to the Premier League in 2020/21 after Bielsa oversaw the club’s promotion and title win in the previous campaign, ending a 16-year top-flight absence.

However, there are complications when it comes to Bielsa, who is out of contract at Elland Road and yet to tie himself down to an extension.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

Andrea Radrizzani, Angus Kinnear and Orta will be looking to come to some agreement with the 65-year-old over his future heading into next season, with the latter revealing positive talks have been held as they shape a ‘really good project’.

“We’re having very positive talks with Marcelo daily,” Orta told The Athletic.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to be working towards the Premier League season (with him) because we’re planning a really good project there.”

Bielsa’s side won the Championship title by a whopping 10 points, winning their final six games of the regular season and picking up maximum points in seven of the nine that came after the postponement.

In total, since defeat to Nottingham Forest in early February, Leeds have dropped only seven points.

The Verdict

Positive talks are a good sign, but this needs wrapping up quickly from a Leeds perspective.

Once Bielsa has signed his new deal with Leeds, everything else in terms of transfers and planning for life in the Premier League should fall into place.

The new season is actually not that far away at all, so Leeds need things to start falling into place quite quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know!