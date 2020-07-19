Victor Orta drops major hint regarding Jack Harrison’s future at Leeds United

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has indicated they are poised to complete the signing of Jack Harrison on a third season-long loan deal following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Manchester City man has been a mainstay in Marcelo Bielsa’s side during the last two seasons – with Harrison having started all 44 league matches so far this campaign – and he now looks set to extend his stay by a further season at the very least.

The Whites’ option to sign Harrison on a permanent deal expired in May, but The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has now revealed that a fresh loan deal has been negotiated which could result in Leeds signing the winger on a permanent deal next summer.

Speaking to Radio MARCA, Orta dropped the revelation that Harrison will remain at the club for another season: “Prolong the loan of Jack Harrison? I can’t say anything. Well, OK, I’ll give you the exclusive.”

Harrison has now made a total of 89 appearances for Leeds since joining the club at the start of the 2018/19 season, while he has netted 10 goals in the process with his most recent effort coming during the 3-0 win over Fulham back in June.

The Verdict

This is some very shrewd business from Leeds as it ensures they are able to retain Harrison’s services ahead of their Premier League return, while it also allows them to bide their time in deciding whether to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent deal.

The Whites will now be able to re-direct this potential financial outlay into other areas of Bielsa’s squad as they look to strengthen ahead of the top-flight, with Brighton loanee Ben White likely to be high on their shopping list following his impressive campaign.

It has also become clear that players take some time to get up to speed with Bielsa’s way of working at Elland Road, so it makes perfect sense for Leeds to extend Harrison’s stay given he has already established himself as one of the Argentine’s favourites.