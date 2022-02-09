Victor Anichebe issues social media reaction to Sunderland’s loss v Cheltenham

Sunderland’s recent woes continued on Tuesday night as they stumbled to a defeat against Cheltenham Town in League One action on the road.

The Black Cats, who are without a manager following the sacking of Lee Johnson nearly two weeks ago, have now lost three matches on the spin.

Saturday’s home loss against rock-bottom Doncaster Rovers was a humiliating one for Black Cats fans to take but they were looking to get back on the right track in what was a long trip and back to Gloucestershire.

Under the management of under-23’s coach Mike Dodds though, the Wearsiders faltered yet again despite taking the lead through Alex Pritchard’s strike.

Michael Duff’s side turned the game on its head though in the second half as goals from Elliot Bonds and Alfie May secured three points for the Robins and even more woe for Sunderland.

The result prompted a stunned social media response from the club’s former striker Victor Anichebe, who played for them between 2016 and 2017, with the former Nigeria international seemingly incredulous at the fact a team the size of Cheltenham were able to defeat Sunderland.

The Verdict

Even though Sunderland are by far a bigger club and then some than Michael Duff’s side, history and reputations mean nothing when the white line is crossed onto the pitch.

That’s exactly what was proved on Tuesday night as the Robins came from behind to take all three points, a result which drags the Black Cats even further away from the top two race.

Obviously no club has a divine right to win matches but Sunderland fans clearly believe their club should be doing better – and looking at their squad on paper they may be right.

But something is not quite right at the moment and it may take a new manager to come in immediately to arrest the current slide that they are on.