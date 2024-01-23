Highlights Victor Adeboyejo is attracting interest from overseas clubs after a strong season with Bolton Wanderers, where he has scored 10 goals in 49 games.

Selling Adeboyejo in the January window could be a risk for Bolton, as he has been one of their most impressive forward options, with a goal in nearly every other game.

Bolton may already have a replacement for Adeboyejo lined up in Niall Ennis, who is close to joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers and would add a new dimension to the team's attack.

Bolton Wanderers could be set to fend off overseas interest for one of their in-form forwards.

Victor Adeboyejo wanted by overseas clubs

According to a report by Football Insider's Pete O'Rouke, Victor Adeboyejo is wanted by clubs overseas after impressing during the 2023/24 season.

The former Barnsley forward joined the Trotters in January 2023 and has scored 10 goals in 49 games for Ian Evatt's side.

Crucially, seven of Adeboyejo's goals have come during the 2023/24 season, firing Bolton well within reach of the automatic promotion places.

The Nigerian-born forward is contracted to Wanderers until the summer of 2026, and would likely command a decent fee should he leave Greater Manchester during the January window.

Should Bolton Wanderers sell Victor Adeboyejo?

Selling Adeboyejo could be a risk heading into the second half of the season.

Seven goals during the first half of the campaign is a decent return, coupled with the physical presence he provides - strikers in Adeboyejo's mould are hard to come by.

Bolton Wanderers forward statistics - League One 2023/24, as per FotMob Player Goals Goals per 90 Victor Adeboyejo 7 0.44 Dion Charles 13 0.62 Jón Daði Böðvarsson 0 0 Dan Nlundulu 1 0.23 Cameron Jerome 0 0

Furthermore, with a goal in nearly every other game, Adeboyejo ranks among the most impressive of Bolton's forward options, so selling during the January window could be viewed as a risk.

If Evatt was to sanction a sale, another forward must be lined up.

Dion Charles aside, the remaining forward options have hardly set the world alight; it would be foolish to rely upon Jón Daði Böðvarsson, Cameron Jerome or Dan Nlundulu to hit a rich vein of form.

Bolton Wanderers could have Adeboyejo replacement lined up

Wanderers could already have a replacement for Adeboyejo already lined up.

According to journalist Alan Nixon (via his personal Patreon account, 17 January), Evatt is close to landing Blackburn Rovers' Niall Ennis on loan until the end of the season.

Despite Jon Dahl Tomasson lacking numbers, it's believed the Ewood Park board are happy to let the 24-year-old make the 20-mile move south.

It's also believed Bolton have edged out promotion rivals Barnsley in the race for Ennis.

However, a deal is yet to be concluded, with Evatt's striking options remaining the same.

Ennis would certainly add another dimension to Wanderers' attack. The former Wolves loanee has proven himself in League One

before, scoring 24 goals in 94 games for Plymouth Argyle, including 12 assists.

A player who can stretch defences and make clever runs in behind could be vital when facing some of the division's better sides - who will look to press high and go head-to-head with Evatt's men.

Should Adeboyejo depart, fans will be hoping for Ennis' proposed move to The Toughsheet Stadium to be wrapped up swiftly. The games are coming thick and fast for Wanderers, as they look to capitalise with several games in hand on their promotion rivals.