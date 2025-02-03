Ollie Palmer is expected to stay at Wrexham, despite interest from other sides in League One and the arrival of Sam Smith from Reading and Jay Rodriguez from Burnley.

That's according to BBC Sport Wales journalist, Dafydd Pritchard, with the 33-year-old looking to fight for his place in the squad.

It has been a tough year for the forward, but the Red Dragons remain in an excellent position in the third tier, and there is a strong chance that they will be involved in the battle for automatic promotion all the way until the end of the season.

Wrexham are still third in the League One table, and although their form has stuttered in recent weeks, an excellent 2-1 win over Crawley Town at the weekend has reignited hopes of a third successive promotion.

Palmer set to stay at STōK Cae Ras

The arrivals of Rodriguez and Smith in the last week has thrown Palmer's future into question, but it now looks as though Phil Parkinson will retain the striker who has helped him and his team climb from the National League to League One in the space of two years.

He has scored just three goals in the third tier this season, despite playing 27 games, but his experience in the run-in will be crucial.

The 33-year-old has earned his place at the club because of his influence since joining from AFC Wimbledon in 2022, and it allows Wrexham to have plenty of cover in the forward department after injuries earlier in the season.

Paul Mullin and Jack Marriott have shared responsibility up front with Palmer so far in 2024/25, but the signings of Rodriguez and Smith show the direction the club is going.

Ollie Palmer Wrexham stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 27 (26) Minutes played 1824 Goals (assists) 3 (2) xG 3.01 Shots (on target) 35 (10) Pass accuracy 50.1% Chances created 16 Touches (in opposition box) 845 (75) Recoveries 52 *Stats correct as of 03/02/2025

An exit in the summer does look likely

Although he looks likely to stay at the club for the rest of the season, the remaining months of this campaign will most probably be his last with the Red Dragons.

Palmer is not getting any younger, and with his goals now drying up, it would be ill-advised if Wrexham kept hold of him for any longer than is necessary, although he does have a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

While he is keen to fight for his place following today's 11pm deadline, Smith and Marriott will be higher up the pecking order than him, while Mullin is a favourite of the club's owners.

If promotion is won, more change will happen and Palmer must start looking for a new club further down the pyramid early to ensure that he gets the move that he wants and warrants after an excellent few years at Wrexham.