Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Will Still's decision to reject Sunderland has left the Black Cats in trouble as they turn their attention to former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen.

Sunderland have been without a manager since the sacking of Michael Beale in February, and the search for his permanent replacement has now gone on for over 100 days.

Mike Dodds took charge on an interim basis until the end of the season after Beale's exit, but he struggled to improve the Black Cats' fortunes, and they finished 16th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.

A host of names have been linked with the Sunderland job in recent months, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Steve Cooper, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker, Danny Rohl, Jermain Defoe, Rene Maric, Liam Rosenior, Paul Heckingbottom and Bo Svensson, but they seem no closer to making an appointment.

The Black Cats suffered a huge blow last week as former Reims boss Still, who was believed to have been a long-term target of the club, rejected the job due to concerns over the level of backing he would receive and the makeup of his backroom staff, and he is now set to remain in France with Lens.

According to Alan Nixon, Sunderland now have a shortlist of three managers, including Jansen, who has been out of work since leaving AZ in January.

Jansen took over at AZ in December 2020, and they recorded a third-placed finish under his guidance in the 2020-21 season, earning them a place in the Europa League, before they finished fifth and fourth respectively over the next two seasons, qualifying for the Europa Conference League on both occasions.

Pascal Jansen's record as AZ Alkmaar manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 162 96 24 42 59.3%

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor, who led the Hatters to the League Two title this season, and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson are the other two names in the frame.

Palmer: Sunderland's lengthy managerial search is a concern

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Still's rejection is a big blow for Sunderland, and while he admitted that it is difficult to know how Jansen would fare, he believes it will be tough for any manager to achieve success at the Stadium of Light.

"Pascal Jansen has emerged as a possible candidate to take over as Sunderland manager," Palmer said.

"He previously managed AZ Alkmaar, where he had some really good success, and then there was talk at one point that he might be interested in the Rangers job.

"The firm favourite that Sunderland wanted was Will Still, but it seems that the 31-year-old, who had indicated to Sunderland that he wanted to take the job, has now done a bit of a U-turn with interest from Lens.

"Nothing has happened yet with regards to the job, but it seems that Sunderland are turning their attention to Pascal Jensen.

"He did a good job at AZ, we would have to see how he would fare in the Championship.

"It's a very difficult situation at Sunderland with the way the hierarchy want to run the football club, and as a manager you have to be very, very careful if you're going to step into a situation like that.

"Like I've said repeatedly, it's difficult not being able to take your own coaching staff and working under the regime that you have to work with young players and not being able to bring senior players to the football club.

"It's one of those where it becomes a little bit difficult because your hands are tied behind your back in terms of wanting to push on and do really well at the football club, and that's why I still believe they have not appointed a manager.

"I think they were trying to wait until the end of the season to get Still, and it seems like he's about to do a U-turn now and go to Lens, and that's dropped them in it now.

"It's very worrying times for Sunderland supporters because obviously the transfer window is going to be opening soon, players are going to be leaving the football club and they need to bring players in.

"If, as reported, the hierarchy are doing the hiring of the players for the incoming manager, that's not a good sign for any manager that wants to take over a football club."

Related Sunderland eye move for Stockport County boss Dave Challinor is said to be on a three-man list to be the next manager at the Stadium of Light

Pascal Jansen is the best remaining option for Sunderland

With the likes of Rohl, Svensson and Still now unavailable, it is clear that Sunderland are moving further down their list of managerial targets.

It is understandable that Challinor has emerged on their radar given the excellent job he has done at Stockport, but he has never managed higher than League Two, so he would be a big risk for a club with expectations of challenging for promotion in the Championship.

Robinson has done a decent job at St Mirren, guiding the Buddies to a fifth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership this season, but his managerial record in English football is poor, and he would be too much of a gamble for the Black Cats.

As Palmer says, it is difficult to know how Jansen would perform at Sunderland, but he was linked with the Norwich City job before the Canaries opted to appoint Johannes Hoff Thorup, and his record at AZ suggests he would be capable of managing in the Championship, so he is the best of the three remaining candidates.