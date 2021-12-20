‘Very worrying’, ‘Good to see’ – Many Charlton fans react as Thomas Sandgaard reveals club reshuffle

Martin Sandgaard, the son of Charlton Athletic owner Thomas, will assist with the club’s recruitment and technical director Ged Roddy is set to focus on the academy and women’s team, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the south London club.

The Addicks owner told London News Online recently that there has been a reshuffle at the Valley, with the responsibilities of some of the club chiefs shifting.

He explained: “Ged Roddy, our technical director, will in future be focused on the academy and also the ladies team.

“He will be focused on getting us category one status. He has a lot of experience with the FA in that entire environment, which is helpful. He’ll be doing that, going forward, on a more consulting basis.

“Martin, my son, is over there and he’s got quite a bit into the football side. He’s taking over running part of our recruitment where we are identifying players who have the right type of traits, background and age to keep strengthening our squad.

“He’ll be doing that more from an analytical point of view, working together with Steve Gallen.”

January looks set to be an important window for Charlton, who are 10 points back from the League One play-offs as things stand.

Johnnie Jackson was finally appointed as permanent boss last week and will no doubt be keen to shape his squad when the winter window opens.

The Danish owner has not shied away from spending money in the transfer market since he took charge in September 2020 but January could be the most important month yet as the club looks to capitalise on the momentum built under Jackson’s management.

Charlton supporters are no strangers to their owners getting too involved in the football side of things and the recent reshuffle has caused a stir among supporters, with some backing the decision and others concerned.

Roddy will be focused on the academy and the women’s team … more on a consulting basis #cafc 🔴

Interesting… the penny drops

Where’s all the people saying I was wrong now ? https://t.co/SfEuPMu0MY — Robcafc (@crimp_it) December 18, 2021

Doubt it when his been replaced by sangards son 😂full on comedy show some of these statements he makes — luke harding (@lukehar04175810) December 18, 2021

Roddy pushed away from the first team… lovely jubbly https://t.co/casgNy9n1V — 🗡 (@cafcharv3y) December 18, 2021

Good to see Roddy being forced aside.. awful appointment. #cafc https://t.co/OuIruHXdgf — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) December 18, 2021

This is very worrying. Thomas .2 — s.t.e.v.e.n (@oyesteban) December 18, 2021

Someone with little football experience in Martin Sandgaard but fortunately Dad runs the show. Could he not just put him in charge of the club shop? — Detective AIM (@AIMdective) December 18, 2021

It’s ok though he had a trial once and play Football Manager. — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) December 18, 2021

Good that Roddy’s focusing on what he knows about. I hope the boss’ son is assisting Gallen and not the other way around. — David Thomson (@davepeeps) December 18, 2021