Sheffield Wednesday
‘Very welcome news’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans buzzing over club agreement
Sheffield Wednesday have reached an agreement with Osaze Urhoghide, with the defender set to stay with the Owls until the end of the 2020/21 season.
Despite a season of inconsistency even on the back of Garry Monk arriving at Hillsborough, Wednesday appear to have unearthed a gem in the form of Urhoghide.
At just 19, the full-back has plenty of talent and temperament, with Wednesday confirming today that they’ve agreed a 12 month extension on his deal at Hillsborough.
QUIZ: These 15 players have played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United – True or false?
He made a debut in Wednesday 1-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup and a short time later he was tormenting Leeds United at Elland Road, as Garry Monk’s side won 2-0 in West Yorkshire.
Since then, he’s added another two appearances to his senior caps, but doubt surrounded his future heading into the summer.
Now, Wednesday have tied him down, despite a rebuild on the horizon. That news has been greeted with positivity from the club’s fans too, with many labelling it as good news at last.
Here is a look at some reaction…
Now tie Penney down both should/could go on to be our full backs for next 4/5 years if they knuckle down
— LW🦉 (@liamward_6) June 4, 2020
Now this is good news
— Nathan 🦉 (@WoodN04) June 4, 2020
Finally some good news
— Nathaniel Crooks (@NwCrooks120306) June 4, 2020
Good, young and fresh, good one ⚪️🔵
— Cora🦉 (@CoraSwfc) June 4, 2020
Chansiri IN
— ozzy🌹 (@_oswfc) June 4, 2020
GREAT NEWS 🥰😍
— Æ (@_ae19_) June 4, 2020
Very welcome news 👏🏻
— 🪐 (@AbzSWFC) June 4, 2020