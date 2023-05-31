Coventry suffered Wembley heartbreak against Luton Town on Saturday as they were beaten on penalties in the Championship play-off final after a 1-1 draw.

Luton took the lead against Mark Robins' side, with Jordan Clark smashing in during the first half to put Rob Edwards' team in control.

Coventry's key duo - Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer - were at the heart of their equaliser. Gyokeres held the ball up down the left channel and carried it into space before cutting the ball back for Hamer to slot home perfectly.

Extra-time was needed, but eventually the game culminated in Fankaty Dabo putting his spot-kick high and wide after the first 11 takers had found the net.

Victory for the Sky Blues would have been a fairytale ending to their time outside the Premier League. Robins has guided them out of League Two and on the brink of the Premier League during his six years in charge. He won promotion from League One automatically in 2019/20 and via the play-offs from the fourth tier in 2017/18.

They had been outside the top flight since 2001. However, now Robins and his side have to reflect on the reality of playing Championship football again next season and what that could mean for the future of some of their key players.

What next for Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer?

Ali Maxwell of the Not the Top 20 podcast is unsure about the future of Coventry's key duo in particular, he said: "What next for them? With the future of Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres certainly up in the air, that feels like a big place to start. In my eyes, it's going to be hard for them to replicate this next season, but of course a lot depends on what they're able to do with the finances brought in by those two players."

His co-host George Elek responded, he added: "The issue you've touched upon there is that both Gyokeres and Hamer deals expire in 2024. Having not secured promotion to the Premier League it feels very, very unlikely that either will be willing to stay at the club.

"Realistically, their stock is incredibly high now. If you're a smart club, I know you've been on the brink of the Premier League here, but if you back yourself to reinvest that money well, as they have done in the past, cashing in on both is probably the smart thing to do, rather than risk losing either of them for free next year.

"However, that leaves you with two huge holes to fill.

Is Hamer good enough for the Premier League?

Despite the goals of Gyokeres, who has gained most of the plaudits this season after he scored 22 and assisted 12 for Coventry in all competitions, Elek was more full of praise for Hamer, he added: "He's shown himself over the last couple of seasons in the Championship to be a top flight player anyway, but I think any doubts around what level he could play at or what calibre of Premier League side could be interested in him - I don't think he'd look out of place in most Premier League teams in my mind. That will come at a price, too."

Will Coventry sell Hamer or Gyokeres?

This is the time to do it, even if it would leave them with a lot of work to do to replace them.

Their stock is high, and they have only a year remaining on their contracts, so it makes sense to sell them now and use the funds to flesh out their squad with quality across multiple positions.

They could have the opportunity to make their core stronger, even if the ceiling of their squad will lower somewhat with the pair departing as Coventry's two best players.