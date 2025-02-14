Carlton Palmer believes that compensation would be an issue for Blackburn after they were linked with Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, and he also questioned why the head coach would leave the League One side.

Rovers are currently in the play-off places in the Championship, with promotion to the top-flight a genuine ambition for the club.

Championship Table (as of 14/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 32 6 48 6 West Brom 32 11 47 7 Bristol City 32 4 45 8 Sheffield Wednesday 32 -3 45 9 Middlesbrough 31 8 44

However, they were rocked this week by John Eustace’s decision to leave for relegation threatened Derby County.

Blackburn keen on Leyton Orient’s Richie Wellens

Since then, attention has turned to naming his successor, and a host of names have been linked with the role, including Wellens, who has done a fantastic job at Leyton Orient.

After guiding the O’s to promotion in 2023, they are now in the hunt to reach the Championship, with the side performing well as we head into the crucial part of the campaign.

So, Leyton Orient will be desperate to keep Wellens at Brisbane Road, should Blackburn firm up their interest with a formal approach.

Carlton Palmer doesn’t expect Richie Wellens to leave for Blackburn

Even though the appeal of Blackburn is obvious, ex-England international Palmer stated to FLW that compensation could be an issue, and whilst he rates Wellens, he thought a more proven option would be beneficial for Rovers at this stage of the season.

“I’d be very, very surprised to see Blackburn pay compensation to get a manager. Leyton Orient won’t be looking to entertain this, as they’re just one place and two points outside the play-offs.

“He has never managed in the second tier before, so this would be a great opportunity for him. But, I can’t believe that Orient will encourage that, and I can’t see Rovers paying compensation for him anyhow.

“It would be a gamble, but a gamble worth taking in my opinion. If you’re in those play-off positions, and you think you’ve got the players to win promotion, you’ve got to go out to get someone who has been there, seen it and done it before.

“For me, maybe Rob Edwards, and Lee Carsley, who I know has not managed at club level before, but he is out of contract, and he’s a good, young manager.

“It will be interesting to see, is Wellens ready? You never know. He is doing great things with Leyton Orient, but I can’t see him leaving when he is getting the backing, being supported and he has just seen Eustace jump ship because he hasn’t been given the backing. So, when you’re at a club where you’ve got that, I think you wait and show patience for the right opportunity to move on.”

First-team coach David Lowe was in charge as Blackburn picked up a huge victory at West Brom in the week, and he is still leading the team ahead of the clash against Plymouth at Ewood Park on Saturday.