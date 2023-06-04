Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor would be an excellent addition for Plymouth Argyle.

According to the Daily Record, the Pilgrims are plotting a move for Taylor following their promotion to the Championship.

Taylor's contract at the Pirelli Stadium expires this summer and manager Dino Maamria is keen to keep him, but journalist Darren Witcoop says that the Brewers "fear" that Taylor has played his final game for the club amid growing interest in his services.

Who is Terry Taylor?

The 21-year-old was a regular for Burton this season, registering five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions and playing a key role in their revival under Maamria before his campaign was ended by an ankle injury in February.

Taylor, who has been capped by Wales at Under-21 level, joined the Brewers from Wolverhampton Wanderers in February 2021, and he has previously attracted attention from elsewhere, with Sheffield United said to have been keeping tabs ahead of the January transfer window.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Taylor would be a great signing for Argyle as they prepare for life back in the second tier.

"Plymouth are linked with signing the talented Welsh midfielder Terry Taylor from Burton," Palmer said.

"The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and it does not look like the Welsh U21 international will sign a new contract.

"Sheffield United were very keen on taking him last season in the transfer window.

"Unfortunately, his season ended in February due to injury.

"This would be a very, very good signing for promoted Plymouth if they can pull it off."

Would Terry Taylor be a good signing for Plymouth Argyle?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Taylor would be a strong addition for the Pilgrims.

Steven Schumacher is in need of midfield reinforcements this summer after opting against extending the contracts of Conor Grant and Danny Mayor, while Finn Azaz and Jay Matete have returned to Aston Villa and Sunderland respectively at the end of their loan spells.

Taylor impressed for the Brewers this season when fit this season and his potential is underlined by the fact he has featured for Wales at youth level.

He fits the profile of the young, up-and-coming talent the Pilgrims have recruited in recent transfer windows, and he would fit seamlessly into Schumacher's squad.

At 21, Taylor still has plenty of room for improvement and would represent a smart long-term investment for Argyle.