Bristol City’s Alex Scott would be a really good signing for Liverpool, according to EFL expert Carlton Palmer, who has warned the Premier League club they will need to pay more than £25 million to sign him.

Over the weekend it was reported by the Daily Mail, that Liverpool were the latest side to join the race for the young midfielder.

Since breaking through in the 2020/21 season, Scott has established himself as one of the prominent figures in this Bristol City team.

Who is interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott?

This latest update has now added Premier League giants Liverpool to the list of teams that are keeping a close eye on Scott with teams such as West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers also keen.

Back in March, Nigel Pearson confirmed that only a bid of around £25 million would be enough for them to allow Scott to leave Ashton Gate this summer. While Steve Lansdown has also admitted that they will not stand in the way of the 19-year-old should a Premier League club make an offer that matches their valuation.

This will disappoint many City fans, but like many Championship clubs, if they were to receive an offer in this region, it would likely be something they could not refuse, and with his performances throughout the campaign, it seems Scott is destined for the Premier League.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Liverpool’s link to Alex Scott?

Speaking to FLW, Palmer believes Scott will not leave Bristol City for less than the £25 million and believes the Championship club are in full control of the situation due to his long contract.

He said: “Alex Scott yeah, he’s been talked and talked about, we know all the top clubs are interested in him. £25 million, I think he won't be let go for that less than that, we know that the chairman's come out and said that.

“His parent club are in control of the situation because they've got him under contract until 2025. I think he is a much sought-after young player, he is an English player, a very talented young midfield player and as we've seen with Liverpool this season, the legs have gone in there, and they want to buy British as well, so I think he’d be a very, very good signing for Liverpool really do.”

City are under no pressure to sell Scott this summer, but with the club making their price clear and interest seemingly heating up, it seems all roads point to Scott leaving Ashton Gate this summer and heading to the Premier League.